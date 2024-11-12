Pokemon TCG Pocket’s lack of “toxic” feature is a relief to players

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are grateful the game lacks one feature that can ruin the experience and make matches feel toxic.

Compared to its Live counterpart, Pokemon TCG Pocket boasts a more casual and beginner-friendly gameplay for those who are just starting out in the scene.

But it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have its competitive aspects. With the Genetic Apex Emblem event currently live in the game outside of regular PvP battles, the matches can get pretty intense, as the community has already figured out meta decks.

Though this has made players feel miserable, some are actually relieved the game doesn’t have certain features. One user in a Reddit thread claimed that they’re glad the game is “doing tons of things to keep it from being toxic.” such as hiding the win-and-loss ratio.

They added, “Plus, they don’t have emotes either, so people can’t abuse it for toxicity. However, I would like emotes because a Pikachu shocked face emote would be so sick.” Many players already agreed with this take.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company A shocked Pikachu would make a hilarious emote.

“I appreciate this tbh,” mentioned a different player. As a Hearthstone player in the past, “every friendly intentioned emote” could end up being “awfully misconstrued,” making the experience unfun. Meanwhile, some players have also mentioned the same thing happening in Marvel Snap and Clash Royale.

“I hated it when Clash Royale added emotes. Everyone just used them to BM and be toxic. Took them like 2 years to add a toggle lol,” one of them explained.

Some players suggested that if developers were to add emotes to the game, the toggle option would definitely be ideal for people who prefer not to see them.

This way, players who abuse the emotes in a toxic way can get muted easily, while those who enjoy using emotes get to see them in matches.