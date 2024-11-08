Pokemon TCG Pocket’s first PVP event leaves players “miserable” as meta decks dominate

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex Emblem event has gone live, but players aren’t particularly too happy about it as they kept getting matched up against meta decks.

Pokemon TCG Pocket may not have all the full mechanics like its Live counterpart. Still, behind the simplicity and all those pretty illustrations, the game does have its own competitive side. This has been apparent in the regular beginner PvP battles for a while.

However, now that the latest Genetic Apex Emblem event has just gone live, the situation has just gotten worse. For the uninitiated, this event lets you battle it out with other players to earn rewards and emblems.

And just as expected, due to this nature, many players in a Reddit thread were already frustrated as they kept getting matched up against meta decks, such as ex-Pikachu, Starmie, Charizard, and Mewtwo.

The Pokemon Company Some of the rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

“Queue 5 games and you’ll find at least 3 Pikachu or Mewtwo decks out of the 5,” commented one user, to which another replied: “I’ve only just one, and all I’ve seen is Mewtwo and Pikachu.. I’m so bored of this.”

Another player wasn’t so fortunate, admitting that they had only won once within ten games played, while another mentioned that they’ve been having an “absolutely miserable time.”

“Not only is everybody’s deck meta and boring, but I am not being hyperbolic, I counted, my opponents on average get 3 energy from Misty, and I on average get 0.1.”

Meanwhile, one user wrote, “I only played 15 games or so, and I saw Mewtwo, Pikachu, and Articuno decks only.” When they were matched against a level 7 player, they thought it was “going to be an easy win.” But alas, even that person had a full meta Mewtwo deck.

Despite the situation looking pretty tough for players, some have opted to concede the match. This will still count as participating, and you’ll still get the Hourglass rewards in the end.

It’s no secret that some cards in the game are just so much better than others, and free-to-play players have it pretty rough. It can take almost two years to unlock everything – even then, you’ll have to be playing continuously.

Ultimately, you should familiarize yourself with the other features instead of just relying on opening booster packs if you want to get your hands on more decent cards.