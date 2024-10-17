Fortnite players slam “garbage” Sabrina Carpenter Espresso emote

Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter has finally arrived in Fortnite, but players feel that Epic Games “ruined” the Espresso emote by choosing the completely wrong version.

Sabrina Carpenter has been virtually inescapable in 2024, following the release of her number-one album ‘Short n’ Sweet, and a string of hit songs that have dominated radio airwaves and social media alike. With all this in mind, it seemed almost inevitable that the singer would find her way into Fortnite eventually.

This finally came true on October 16, when a host of her songs arrived as Jam Tracks on the in-game store, as well as special emotes. One of these emotes causes the player to dance along to Espresso, Carpenter’s biggest and most well-known single.

However, fans were disappointed to see that the version of Espresso featured on the emote wasn’t the one they’ve been listening to all year. Instead, as shown in this Reddit post by ‘Emdoodev,’ it’s been sped up dramatically.

Although this is a version of the song released by Carpenter herself, titled ‘Double Shot,’ and it may seem like a relatively minor issue, players couldn’t hide their disappointment. Many replied to the post calling out Epic for not using the most popular iteration of the track, claiming they “ruined” the emote.

“Don’t know why Epic continues to use the garbage sped-up versions,” said one reply, while another added: “How they thought THIS was the best way to bring one of the biggest songs of the year to the game as an emote is mind-boggling. I genuinely can’t make sense of it.”

Some even said that they were excited to buy the bundle, but quickly backtracked and abandoned the purchase after hearing it.

“I thought I was buying the moment it hit the shop… until it hit the shop,” said one player.

“Was about to buy it, then I heard it. Double-checked like I’m sure most did. Eff that. They can keep it,” posted another.

Although the ‘Caffeinated’ emote used the Double Shot remix, the regular version of Espresso is still available as a Jam Track, so you still have the option to use the song in Fortnite Festival or as lobby music.

With Fortnite Chapter 2 OG and Chapter 6 arriving in the coming months, there’s likely to be even more famous faces coming to the game.