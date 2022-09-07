Cyberpunk 2077 fans disappointed Phantom Liberty is first and only DLC expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have expressed disappointment upon learning that Phantom Liberty may serve as its only major expansion.

In the months leading up to Cyberpunk 2077’s late 2020 release, developers hinted the sci-fi RPG would receive post-launch DLC support akin to The Witcher 3.

Because the third Witcher game boasts over a dozen free DLC offerings and two paid expansions, many believed Cyberpunk 2077 would receive the same level of support.

However, news from CD Projekt Red following the announcement of the sci-fi title’s Phantom Liberty expansion has raised a few eyebrows.

Phantom Liberty may be Cyberpunk 2077’s only major expansion

In the comments section of CDPR’s YouTube trailer for Phantom Liberty, one excited player said they hope even more DLC expansions are in the works.

The user received the following response from a studio representative: “Glad to hear we sparked your interest! 😀 As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.”

While some fans understand the team’s desire to focus on Phantom Liberty and its next Witcher project, others made their disappointment clear as day.

One person wrote that Cyberpunk 2077 needs another expansion since “there’s a lot of unanswered questions at the end of the story.” Several others sounded off about their desire to see Crystal Palace-focused DLC.

Finding a cure for V constitutes another story that Cyberpunk 2077 faithful were hoping would receive exploration in post-launch content.

Suffice it to say, replies to the CD Projekt Red post run the gamut. One person wrote a lengthy response about the Witcher 3-like expectations that were set by members of the development team.

Someone else suggested the studio look at No Man’s Sky as an example of what to do instead of “abandoning [Cyberpunk 2077] without fixing it properly.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC comes to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on an unspecified date in 2023.