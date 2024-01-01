How to get no recoil in The Finals

The Finals is a fast-paced arena shooter that has quickly become a 2023 holiday favorite among gamers. Here is how players can get over the recoil of their guns and start to take over matches.

The Finals, like every other shooter, has guns that experience recoil when shot. As players get more familiar with the weapons or jump into practice mode and learn the kickback pattern, they get better at aiming and mowing down enemies.

Unlike in tactical shooters with Counter-Strike and Valorant, standing still and shooting is not recommended in the arena shooter. Instead, players are expected to move around and target enemies who are also moving at high speeds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is a tough skill to learn for new players as most guns in The Finals have a decent amount of recoil. One esports pro, however, has figured out how to get rid of recoil on guns in the game almost entirely.

How to get almost zero recoil in The Finals

Laura ‘Viscose’ Taylor, who has competed professionally in Counter-Strike, took to social media to explain how players can get rid of recoil in the new arena shooter.

The technique Viscose uses to get rid of the gun kickback is called recoil smoothing, which is a term borrowed from other arena and battle royale shooters like Apex Legends. The conceit is that the recoil on all guns is reduced and, in some cases, almost eliminated when players are tracking enemies with their crosshairs at a certain mouse speed while shooting.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To accomplish recoil smoothing, and get no recoil on guns in The Finals, players will need to do the following:

track enemies, vertically or horizontally, while shooting them

strafe in the opposite direction the enemy is moving

While players can attain recoil smoothing while standing still if an enemy is moving fast enough, like on a zip line, strafing in the opposite direction the enemy is moving (and strafing in general) helps to consistently initiate the effect.

Moving back and forth while shooting stationary enemies, or far away opponents, can also initiate recoil smoothing.

Article continues after ad

While there is a debate around whether a mouse and keyboard or controller is better for the game at the moment, and balanced, this should work for both types of players.