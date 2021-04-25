Updated recoil patterns for all weapons in Apex Legends Season 8 - Dexerto

Every weapon in Apex Legends has an established recoil pattern, meaning players can learn exactly how to control their favorite guns. Here’s every weapon’s Season 8 recoil pattern, so you can even get a handle on the weapons you don’t use.

Apex Legends is filled with unique characters that each come with their own ability kits which can change the course of a match.

However, the core gameplay of the first-person shooter genre still requires players to be accurate with their weapons, and controlling recoil is massively important for those looking to climb the ranks in Apex Legends.

As with many FPS titles, each gun comes with its own unique spray pattern that players can learn to counteract the weapon’s recoil.

Although it can take time to master some of these patterns in-game, it provides players with a significant advantage once they do, particularly in medium to long-range gunfights.

Redditor A_Solid_Snack has provided the recoil patterns for every weapon in Season 8. These will, of course, be subject to change in Season 9, as Respawn look to keep the weapon pool balanced going forward.

To make navigating the different weapons easier, we’ve split them up by ammunition type.

Energy Ammo Weapons

Heavy Ammo Weapons

Light Ammo Weapons

Snipers

Shotguns

While the recoil for some guns is fairly straightforward, there are a few weapons, such as the Spitfire, that have crazy recoil patterns that can prove a challenge for anyone.

Weapons like the L-STAR or the Alternator, on the other hand, are probably among the easiest to master as players simply need to pull their crosshair down when firing at a high rate.

Recoil is usually added to games to make it harder for players to hit their shots, rewarding those who put the time in to learn some of these patterns for their weapons of choice.

With so many guns available in Apex Legends, it’s unlikely that you will be able to perfect your aim with every one of them, but an understanding of how they work can certainly go a long way.