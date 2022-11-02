How to fix Disney Dreamlight Valley not loading on the Nintendo Switch

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an adorable cozy life-sim with a plethora of dedicated players. However, due to its early access status, plenty of bugs and issues are bound to arise, like Disney Dreamlight Valley not loading on the Switch. Here are some suggestions on how to fix it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s had a few problems with stutters and crashes on the Nintendo Switch since it came out in September. However, those were quickly fixed through patches and larger Dreamlight Valley updates. Unfortunately, one such patch has stopped players from being able to load their games.

This bug has made the game unplayable for the Nintendo Switch and can be a frustrating problem to face. Luckily, there are a few different ways to potentially fix this bug.

Follow Gameloft’s instructions

While Disney Dreamlight Valley is having issues with its loading screens, they quickly tweeted a potential fix or way around the current bug. It told players to follow these steps if they want to play Disney Dreamlight Valley while the Switch loading screens are broken:

Launch the game on another platform Install the fix Open the game and Cloud Save on Switch It should be unlocked on your Switch

Unfortunately, this method requires you to own the game on a different platform, so those who own Game Pass will be in luck but it might not be an option for some players.

Reinstall the game

One classic way to attempt to fix a problem with a game on the Switch is to uninstall the game entirely and reinstall it shortly after.

This is a lengthy process and will take some time but it could kickstart Disney Dreamlight Valley into letting you in.

If all else fails or you don’t want to go through the hassle of reinstalling the game, the best thing to do is simply wait for Gameloft to fix the issue. Considering this all started on October 31 and a fix was rolled out for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on November 1, it’s likely you won’t have to wait long.

Alternatively, you can always contact the games support to let them know it’s still happening to the platform and isn’t letting you enjoy this cozy life-sim.

