Disney Dreamlight Valley October 31 hotfix update patch notes

A new Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix has been released, introducing bug fixes, some quality-of-life fixes, and a few accessibility options. Here’s everything included in the latest patch.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in its early access stage which means players can expect regular patch notes and bug fixes, along with many updates and plenty of new content. October 31 introduced a new hotfix complete with some major, and minor changes to the popular game.

We’ve compiled all the changes the October 31 hotfix patch has introduced so you know what’s changed in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Contents

Major Changes in Disney Dreamlight Valley October 31 hotfix

While this update is primarily for smaller bug fixes, there are a few major changes to Disney Dreamlight Valley that will make your experience with the game a little smoother and easier.

The main element is that Gameloft has removed the exhaustion effect after many players complained about its design and implementation.

The next big change is in the way quest objectives are described. Gameloft has aimed to make it easier to understand what is required of you in certain quests, especially the quest involving Root Beer and Extra Fizzy Root Beer.

Lastly, the next major change implemented into Disney Dreamlight Valley is a setting to allow players to toggle their in-game flash effects and in-game screen shakes on or off. This will include screen shakes when completing actions and flashing during storms and when catching a fish.

Disney Dreamlight Valley October 31 Hotfix patch notes

Disney / Gameloft Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces a hotfix patch to make quests more descriptive and improve players’ quality of life within the game.

Improvements & Optimization:

Improved performance and stability on Xbox.

Added Seizure Warning during the game’s boot sequence.

Added toggle in Settings menu to remove in-game flash effects. This will impact: Lighting visual asset that flashes during storms White flashing effect in the clouds during storms (storms will appear as regular rain showers and will continue to be monitored) Flashing effect upon successfully catching a fish Added toggle in Settings menu to remove in-game screen shake effects. This will impact: Screen shake upon successfully catching a fish Screen wobble while waiting during the fishing action Screen shake while completing the mining action Screen shake while completing the digging action

Removed exhaustion effect.

Improved clarity of Sunlit Plateau story quest objective description involving root beer.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed quest blocker for Mother Gothel’s “Restoring The Sunstone” quest.

Fixed an issue preventing villagers from accepting meals in Chez Remy.

Fixed the castle motif on the Disney Castle t-shirt.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up some items at the base of palm trees on Dazzle Beach.

Fixed the Toy Story-themed Fancy Table to allow objects placed on it to be picked up.

Moved a lamp in Mickey’s house to prevent objects from getting stuck behind it.

Scar’s Friendship quest and gifting will now only become available after completing the Sunlit Plateau story quest.

Halloween rewards acquired from Dreamlight Duties can now be properly bought again from Scrooge’s Delivery.

Pressing “B” (Circle) now properly skips dialog boxes.

The “Trick or Treat” Dreamlight Duty now properly requires gifting candies to characters.

The Webbed Tree in the Villains Star Path can now be found under the Foliage category in the Wardrobe menu.

Various online service improvements.

Scar’s Volcano Stove now requires coal to cook with.

Scar’s Volcano Stove can now be selected after being placed in the world.

The Collection menu will now update itself properly after collecting items.

Swapped the item color of Moana’s level 10 Friendship item to its intended color scheme.

That’s everything we know about the October 31 hotfix update patch for Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can keep track of when the next update is due out here.

