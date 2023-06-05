How many Acts does Diablo 4 have?

The entire campaign of Diablo 4 is divided into several Acts, which splits up the story based on when the hero enters a new region. Our handy guide has everything you need to know about Diablo 4’s Acts and how many are there.

Diablo 4 will also have its campaign divided into several Acts, just like Diablo 2 and 3. While the previous games in the series had four Acts each, with a fifth added in the expansion packs, Diablo 4 does things slightly differently.

Diablo 4 is much more of an open-world game than its predecessors, so rather than being warped to a new biome and region after completing an Act, you’ll need to travel there yourself across the world map.

Here’s a rundown of all the Acts in the game along with how long each one is, as well as if you need to play each of these Acts in order or not.

Contents

Activision Blizzard Diablo 4 gives players complete freedom in terms of exploration with a non-linear storyline.

How many Acts are in Diablo 4?

The story of Diablo 4 includes six Acts in total, along with a Prologue and Epilogue. This is a couple more than what we’ve seen in previous titles like Diablo 2 and 3, where the number of acts was limited to four plus an expansion Act.

All Diablo 4 Acts in order

Here are all the Diablo 4 Acts in order:

Prologue: Wandering Act 1: A Cold and Iron Faith Act 2: The Knife Twists Again Act 3: The Making of Monsters Act 4: A Gathering Storm Act 5: Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold Act 6: Dance of the Makers Epilogue: From the Wound Spilled

As we mentioned earlier, the breakdown of the story into these acts makes it easier to follow.

Not all Acts are of equal length in the game. Some of them are quite long while others end up on the shorter side.

Blizzard Acts in this game vary in length.

Do you need to play the Diablo 4 acts in order?

Yes and no, you can start Acts 1, 2, and 3 from the very beginning of the game, as each of them is separated by region and follows a different set of characters.

This also allows you to engage in side quests and world events at your leisure. Remember, the game levels with you, so spend as long or as little time as you like completing optional content.

You’ll need to have the first 3 Acts completed to begin the much shorter Act 4. Then you need to complete Acts 5 and 6 in order.

So, there you have it — that's everything you need to know about the Acts in Diablo 4.

