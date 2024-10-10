Asmongold hates “extremely frustrating” Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred ending

After streaming the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred DLC Asmongold has made his thoughts clear about the story’s ending. Mild spoilers below.

Like a lot of players, Asmongold has been left perplexed and frustrated by the Vessel of Hatred ending, calling it “mid”. While we won’t spoil what that ending is here, we will say it closes on another cliffhanger and serves as more of an introduction to a wider story than anything else.

Essentially, the ending of Vessel of Hatred leaves us with more questions than answers, especially concerning the fate of Mephisto and the inevitable return of the Prime Evils. Asmongold is also of this view.

After beating the main story, Asmogold said, “The end of the story was really annoying. I think the ending was extremely unsatisfying. It didn’t make sense to me.” He then described the events from the ending and was especially critical of how Mephisto was handled.

When talking about the DLC in general, he said, “There were components of it that were good, but it definitely got worse at the end.”

“I think this is a game that needs to be judged on its combat gameplay rather than its story. I have no problem sitting through a campaign that sucks if the endgame is fun.”

After being asked what he’d give Vessel of Hatred out of ten, Asmongold replied, “What would I give the campaign? I would give it a 5. I think the campaign is kind of silly.”

“The campaign isn’t the only component of the story, I don’t hate that, I don’t think it’s bad. But I don’t think it’s great either.”

It’ll be interesting to see where the Diablo 4 goes from here. Until then, you can check out what we thought of Vessel of Hatred in our review, and get caught up with the plot in our Diablo 4 story so far guide.