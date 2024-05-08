Every Keepsake in Hades 2 and how to get them

Keepsakes can make or break your Hades 2 run by adding game-changing passive buffs. We’ve compiled info on every Keepsake in the game and how to acquire them.

Hades 2 has arrived in early access but its feature completion sees it rivaling other full releases. The care and polish Supergiant has put into the game has made it their most successful title already.

Of course, if you want to be successful in your own Hades 2 run, you’ll need to pilot new protagonist Merinoe to perfection. The game offers fantastic build diversity so there are numerous ways to get it right.

One of the most important facets of your playstyle will of course be Hades 2’s Keepsakes which see their return from the first game. This guide should help you get familiar with them.

How to get Keepsakes in Hades 2

Supergiant Games

The most important thing to do in order to get Keepsakes in Hades 2 is to acquire Nectar. It’s a semiprecious resource that you can gather by passing through doors that feature its symbol. Nectar can also be purchased once per cycle from the Wretched Broker.

Once acquired, Keepsakes can be obtained by gifting a Nectar to the various Characters found throughout the Underworld and Beyond. Nectar can also be given to gods by interacting with their insignias.

To offer someone a Nectar, simply interact with the character or insignia and select the ‘Gift’ option. A Keepsake will be the first item you receive for gifting someone a Nectar in Hades 2.

All Keepsakes in Hades 2

Hades 2 has a total of 27 Keepsakes that you can acquire, each with impactful passive buffs that can change the way you play. Keepsakes can be ranked up as you progress through your run.

Ranking up a Keepsake requires having the item equipped for 25 encounters to achieve rank two and 50 encounters for rank 3 three. Below is a list of every Keepsake in Hades 2 with their rankable attributes outlined in bold.

And as an Early Access title, it’s worth noting that more can certainly be added in the months to come.

Keepsake Effect How to obtain Silver Wheel After you use magic, restore it over 3 seconds, up to a total of 1,000 magic this night. Give Nectar to Hecate at the Crossroads. Luckier Tooth After you fall to 0 Life, automatically restore 51 Healing once this night. Give Nectar to Schelemeus at the Crossroads. Knuckle Bones The next Guardian loses -5% Life. You take -15% damage from Guardians. Give Nectar to Odysseus at the Crossroads. Ghost Onion Whenever you exit a Location, fully restore your Life, up to a total of 50 Healing this night. Give Nectar to Dora at the Crossroads. Engraved Pin After you fall to 0 Life, become Impervious for 10 Sec. If no foes remain, restore 30 Life. Give Nectar to Moros at the Crossroads. Evil Eye Deal +20% damage to the last foe that vanquished you. Give Nectar to Nemesis at the Crossroads. Discordant Bell After each Encounter, you deal +0.5% damage, but also take that much more. Give Nectar to Eris at the Crossroads. Gold Purse Gain +100 Gold Coins once this night. Give Nectar to Charon. Metallic Droplet You move, strike, and Channel 20% faster for the next 200 Sec. Give Nectar to Hermes. White Antler While you have no more than 30 Life, you have +20% chance to deal Critical damage. Give Nectar to Artemis. Moon Beam You gain +1 upgrades for your Hex from the next Path of Stars you find. Give Nectar to Selene. Cloud Bangle A Boon of Zeus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessing once this night. Give Nectar to Zeus. Iridescent Fan A Boon of Hera is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. Give Nectar to Hera. Vivid Sea A Boon of Poseidon is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night. Give Nectar to Poseidon. Barley Sheaf A Boon of Demeter is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. Give Nectar to Demeter Purest Hope A Boon of Apollo is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night. Give Nectar to Apollo. Beautiful Mirror A Boon of Aphrodite is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. Give Nectar to Aphrodite. Adamant Shard A Boon of Hephaestus is likely. You can Rarify his Common blessings once this night. Give Nectar to Hephaestus. Everlasting Ember A Boon of Hestia is likely. You can Rarify her Common blessings once this night. Give Nectar to Hestia. Lion Fang Deal +30% bonus damage, but lose 5% of this after each Encounter. Give Nectar to Heracles. TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Silken Sash Gain +20 Armor. While you have at least 1 Armor, gain +2 Armor after each Location. Give Nectar to Arachne. Aromatic Phial Fountains restore +20 Life. The next makes 1 random Common Boon of yours Rare. Give Nectar to Narcissus. Concave Stone After choosing a Boon, 25% of the time randomly take 1 more, once this night. Give Nectar to Echo. Experimental Hammer Gain 1 random Daedalus Hammer that lasts for 10 Encounters. Give Nectar to Icarus. Transcendent Embryo Gain a random Common Chaos blessing once this night. Every 8 Encounters, replace it. Give Nectar to Primordial Chaos.

With access to these Keepsakes in Hades 2, your adventure through the Underworld and beyond will be all the easier. Of course, if you want to improve your chances even further, maybe you should check out God Mode.