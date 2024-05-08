Where to get Bronze in Hades 2

Bronze is an essential resourced needed to craft a number of valuable items in Hades 2, but how do you get it? Here is everything you need to know about where to get it, and what it’s used for.

Hades 2’s early access is off to a roaring start as it clears the likes of GTA 5 and Baldur’s Gate 3 in player count, despite not being in its final form.

In between all the hacking and slashing the roguelike lets you do, crafting new items and upgrades is also an essential game mechanic, and getting materials too is therefore important. So here is everything you need to know about Bronze, where to get it, and what it crafts.

Where to find Bronze in Hades 2.

Bronze in Hades 2 can be found in the City of Ephyra on the surface. You can get it by mining Bronze deposits with the Cresent Pick.

Bronze deposits can be found all over Ephyra. However, staying in Ephyra damages you over time, unless you’ve cast the “Unraveling A Fateful Bond” Incantation that removes the effect while on the surface. Thus, it’s vital you get that Incantation out of the way first, before trying to dedicate too much time to surface travels.

To get to the surface, you’ll first need to cast the “Permeation of Witching-Wards” Incantation, that breaks the ward blocking the stairs to the surface.

What is Bronze in Hades 2 used for?

Bronze in Hades 2 is used to craft essential items like a fishing rod and also used to craft a weapon, the Argent Skull.

Below is a list of items that require Bronze in Hades 2: