Overwatch 2 quietly introduces premium spray bundles and everyone is mad

Overwatch 2’s newest premium spray bundle featuring Mirrorwatch heroes has left the player base up in arms.

Overwatch 2 devs have upset the whole player base after releasing a premium cosmetic bundle for sprays. The sprays offered at 500 Overwatch coins feature the heroes in their Mirrorwatch outfits and cute poses. In total, there are six sprays for Sombra, Widowmaker, Doomfist, Mercy, Brigitte, and Symmetra.

Many Overwatch players were frustrated at this new bundle, claiming the sprays should’ve just been a part of the Mirrorwatch event.

“Oh my god.. here I was wondering they were gonna make us do a challenge to get them… absolute joke” a user complained.

500 Overwatch coins translates to roughly $5 USD, meaning each spray costs players 85 cents each. This is not the norm for Overwatch, however, as sprays are considered to be bonuses by most of the community. Not the main selling point of a bundle.

“Charging for what should be event rewards is wild.” one player claimed.

“These should have been free rewards for the event. What the hell?” another agreed.

At the time of writing, the Overwatch dev team are yet to speak out on whether paying for sprays will become a longstanding feature.