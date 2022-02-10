Front Mission remake: Trailer, platforms & sequel

A Front Mission remake was confirmed during the 2022 Q1 Nintendo Direct. Here’s everything we know about the remake of Front Mission and its sequel.

A remake of Front Mission is long overdue, the original appeared on the Super Famicom in 1995 before being ported to the PS1 in 2003 and the Nintendo DS in 2007.

A series of sequels followed on subsequent platforms after the game became a cult hit. The problem with Front Mission is it arrived late in the PS1’s life, meaning it wasn’t played by as many people as it should have been.

Front Mission 2 wasn’t released on PS1 outside of Japan, meaning fans in the west had to go out of their way to play a copy of the game. Fortunately, Nintendo has confirmed a remake of Front Mission and Front Mission 2, with both heading our way. The remake will be called Front Mission 1st. They also released a short teaser trailer showing off some footage.

Contents

Is there a Front Mission remake release date yet?

The Front Mission remake is coming sometime in Summer 2022. However, Nintendo is yet to confirm a specific date.

While details may be thin on the ground at least we know the game is coming this year.

Platforms

The Front Mission remake will be published by Square Enix and released on the Nintendo Switch.

Gameplay

Like many of Square Enix’s games, Front Mission was a tactical RPG in which players take control of powerful mechs known as Wanzers. We expect the remake will continue this theme, updating the gameplay for modern systems.

Front Mission remake trailers

The first trailer is short, but confirms Wanzers will be back in action. Check it out below:

Front Mission 2 remake

A Front Mission 2 remake has also been confirmed by Nintendo and will also release on the Switch. Although, no release window or further details have been given.

Although, this is excellent news for fans of the original who never got to play Front Mission 2 when it was first released.

