Nintendo fans convinced they’ve discovered the “first Switch 2 game”

Ethan Dean
First Nintendo Switch 2 Game RevealPlaytonic Games/Nintendo

Eagle-eyed gamers think they’ve discovered the first game to be properly revealed for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Hype for the speculatively dubbed Nintendo Switch 2 has been building steadily since… well… since the launch of the first one. The prospect of a reasonably priced handheld device tackling bigger games on the go is quite alluring.

Rumors surrounding the inevitable reveal of the Switch 2 have been heating up recently following some major leaks. Nintendo even hit expectant fans with a bait and switch after a ‘new hardware reveal’ turned out to be an alarm clock.

The latest in a series of tenuous signs that the Switch 2 is closer than ever comes from an unexpected source. Playtonic Games’ trailer for their Yooka-Laylee remaster has a subtle detail that Nintendo fans are taking as a sign.

Did you see it? At the end of the trailer for the aptly named Yooka-Replaylee, Playtonic Games look to have drawn very specific attention to the Nintendo logo. Most notably, the lack of a Switch logo alongside it. Of course, the caption is also a little bit cheeky.

The move has caused quite a stir online as prospective players are firmly convinced that the eyes lingering over the logo are a reference to the Switch 2. If it is, this would make Yooka-Replaylee the first verified game for the console.

“Ain’t no way our first Switch 2 game is confirmed like this,” a viral repost on X reads. “That reveal gotta be close if indie devs are being bold enough to just tease it like this before anyone else.”

Others pointed to a similar instance that occurred prior to the original Nintendo Switch’s reveal. A trailer for the oft-maligned Sonic Forces had a stand-in ‘NX’ logo for the console that set the internet abuzz.

A Kickstarter backer for the Yooka-Laylee project shared a screenshot of an email that seems to prove that Playtonic Games have been fairly loose-lipped about the existence of a Switch successor. “Yooka-Replaylee will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and… Nintendo? (Oooh mysterious. We’ll have more on that as soon as poss!),” the email read.

