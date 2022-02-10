Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes: Release date, trailer, gameplay

A new entry in the Fire Emblem Warriors series is coming, with Three Hopes building on the 2017 hack-and-slash entry. Taking place in the same timeline as Three Houses, here’s what you need to know about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, including its upcoming release date, gameplay, trailers, and more.

The Warriors spin-off of the Fire Emblem franchise is the Dynasty Warriors-inspired take on the turn-based JRPG franchise. While the original had a mixed reception, Nintendo are back again with a sequel to Three Houses in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Set in the same universe as the 2019 hit, players will be fighting their way through Fódlan with the three house leaders Dimitri, Claude, and Edelgard once again taking center stage.

We’ve got all the latest information on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes right here, including its confirmed release date, platforms, trailer, gameplay, and more.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes release date

Straight off the back of the Nintendo Direct announcement, Nintendo confirmed the release date of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes as June 24, 2022.

The 21st title in the franchise (depending on how you count) will be the first since 2019’s Three Houses. Fire Emblem fans will be hoping Three Hopes will be a bridge to the next traditional title, although nothing has been confirmed as being in development.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes platforms

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will only be released on the Nintendo Switch with both physical and digital editions. It will not be coming to any other console platforms or PC.

This is hardly a surprise given the fact it’s a Nintendo IP developed for the Switch.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer

A two-minute trailer of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes was shown off as part of the mega Nintendo Direct drop on February 9. You can watch it back above.

While there’s a lot of cutscenes featuring Dimitri, Claude, and Edelgard, it does give a hint about the potential story as houses unite across Fódlan.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes gameplay

The gameplay of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes ⁠— at least from the snippets displayed in the trailer ⁠— are very similar to the hack-and-slash-style of the “Dynasty Warriors” genre the original game is steeped in.

Advertisement

Instead of taking an overarching view of the battlefield, you head straight into third-person, over-the-shoulder combat with your Fire Emblem Three Houses favorites, storming through individual quests.

While not directly confirmed, it looks like Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes could be the “golden route” happy ending for all houses that the 2019 title didn’t necessarily deliver. A host of fan-favorites made appearances in the trailer beyond the three leaders.

This is all we know so far, so expect more details to drip in about the next installment in the popular franchise in the lead up to its June release date.