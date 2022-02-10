Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Release date, trailer, gameplay

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming ⁠— continuing the story of the first two games, players can expect to see the futures of both worlds realized in the third installment. We’ve got all the information on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 right here including a release date, trailer, and gameplay.

After 2020’s remake of the original Xenoblade Chronicles game, fans of the Xeno franchise can dive right back in where the story ended with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 coming out soon.

Revealed in February 2022’s Nintendo Direct, developers Monolith Soft have promised “a brand-new story that ties together the futures of the worlds depicted in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.”

Here’s what we know about the third installment, including its release date, gameplay trailer, and platforms.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date

Nintendo were sure to announce a release window for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 during their latest Nintendo Direct: September 2022. However, an exact date for the next installment’s release wasn’t confirmed.

It does give players a few months to play through Xenoblade Chronicles 1 and 2 in anticipation for the third title’s launch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 platforms

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be a Nintendo Switch-exclusive, much like the second installment. It won’t be available on other console platforms or PC.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailer

A two-minute trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 dropped on February 9 as part of the first Nintendo Direct of 2022. If you missed it, you can rewatch the trailer above.

In it, Nintendo showcases the nameless new characters that look quite similar to fan-favorites from previous releases like Nia and Melia. It also gives a little inkling of the story, continuing that war-torn beat but with a twist.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gameplay

It looks like we’re getting an entirely new cast of characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, although it’ll still be set in the same world as the first two releases. The story is set to depict the futures of the worlds showcased in those games too.

The new release will follow the same action RPG formula, although the trailer showed some wide-ranging open world exploration players got a taste of in the second installment. From open fields to snowy tundras, a wide range of environments were showcased.

However, there was very little combat shown ⁠— only cutscenes featuring the game’s main cast.

More details about them will be revealed in the coming months as its launch nears though, as well as specifics about gameplay, so be sure to check back in the lead-up to September 2022.