Everything we know about WrestleQuest: Trailer, gameplay, platforms, more

Mega Cat Studios’ love letter to wrestling history – WrestleQuest – is a unique blend of RTS and RPG elements. It’s sure to include a ton of Easter Eggs and references and here’s everything we know about this unique wrestling game.

Whereas 2K and Yuke’s are busy trying to create the perfect wrestling simulation games in WWE 2K22 and All Elite Wrestling: The Game, WrestleQuest looks to be a healthy alternative.

WrestleQuest looks to be an entertaining and heartwarming tale about a plucky, young upstart in the professional wrestling business who wants to emulate his heroes and rise to the top of the wrestling landscape. Its announcement trailer has shown that the game will be a light-hearted affair packed full of nods to legendary wrestlers, styles of wrestling, and much more.

Advertisement

Contents

Does WrestleQuest have a release date yet?

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for WrestleQuest as its announcement is quite new, and the game is still in its development phase.

WrestleQuest trailer

WrestleQuest was first made public on March 16, 2022, with an intriguing 1 minute 22 second-long trailer showing off the art style of the game, its game mechanics, story, and various other features.

You can check it out below here.

WrestleQuest gameplay

Unlike other wrestling game competitors, WrestleQuest deviates from a full-on wrestling match-based presentation and doubles down on the RPG elements. It’s closer to the narrative-driven stylings of Sidebar Games’ Golf Story for instance.

Players will be able to clothesline the opposition into submission as they start out as a classic jobber wrestling in front of meager crowds, before moving on to sold-out arenas.

Advertisement

Wrestling icons such as Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Andre the Giant, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts” are at the forefront of the game’s advertising. We expect more superstars, past and present, to make an appearance in one way or another as fan-service aplenty will be expected.

Special meters and HP bars will be all the rage during actual bouts as WrestleQuest uses proper, turn-based RTS gameplay to fuel its matches. You won’t be hitting cutters out of nowhere, but you will be able to acquire new moves and grow your wrestler’s repertoire of rough-housing options.

WrestleQuest platforms

Mega Cat Studios have confirmed that WrestleQuest is getting a wider release on major platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and Steam.

Advertisement

Wrestling fans looking for a different fix should be happy then that cartoonish DDTs and Death Valley Drivers will be possible on all major formats.

For more news and updates on other upcoming games, check out a ton of our other hubs:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Haunted Chocolatier | Hogwarts Legacy | Perfect Dark