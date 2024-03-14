Baldur’s Gate 3 player thanks devs for finally making dream wrestling build viable

A fan of both Baldur’s Gate 3 and wrestling has thanked the game’s developers for letting them build a viable wrestler.

Strategy is key in Baldur’s Gate 3’s cerebral turn-based combat. There are a tonne of ways to take advantage of the game’s mechanics to make all sorts of builds work.

With the right approach, skilled players can clear the game’s hardest difficulty with its worst spell. It’s all about carefully managing Baldur’s Gate 3’s numerous RPG systems to do what works for you.

For Reddit user u/Dya_Ria, Larian’s approach to gameplay has done something that other games have failed to in their opinion. Make a wrestling character viable.

Baldur’s Gate 3 lifts a lot of mechanics from the tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons but its lack of a grappling action might have some players scratching their heads at u/Dya_Ria’s assertion. Don’t worry, they explain.

They point to various throw moves and methods of buffing throw damage that give those moves more utility. Coupled with this, options for high-flying elbow drops from the Wildheart Barbarian and Druid classes.

To be fair, wrestling has had its hooks in Baldur’s Gate 3 since its launch. One of the earliest one-shot strategies was lovingly referred to as ‘Owlbear from the top rope’ and it’s a doozy.

The ability to combine all these elements into a character that solely focuses on taking enemies into their own little squared circle has captivated u/Dya_Ria. They heaped praise on Larian for creating a system where creating a wrestler character is “not only possible, but optimal”.

Larian Studios Could you take an elbow drop from this thing?

Baldur’s Gate 3 certainly caters to those who are ready to rumble and we can only imagine the potential roleplaying opportunities.

Honestly, the way u/Dya_Ria talks about some of these moves makes us want to try out our own wrestling build.