Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster: Everything we know from leaks and rumors

A Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster has been rumored to be in development for a long time. Here’s everything we know about the return of Metroid Prime on Nintendo Switch.

The Metroid Prime Trilogy was a series of first-person shooters set in the Metroid universe that was released on the Nintendo GameCube and Wii. Fans have been asking for an HD remaster of all three games since the days of the Wii U, but Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about the possibility.

With Nintendo re-releasing plenty of GameCube and Wii classics on the Nintendo Switch, the possibility of a Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster has grown. We’ve gathered all the rumors relating to a Metroid Prime trilogy remaster, as well as any evidence that suggests the titles are being developed.

Advertisement

Contents

Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster release date

Nintendo is yet to formally announce a Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster, or even acknowledge the possibility of one.

Nintendo will be aware of the demand and will know how popular Samus Aran’s first-person adventures are with Metroid fans – especially given the success of Metroid Dread, the franchise’s latest installment. While not first-person, the game is a game of the year candidate.

Read more: Metroid Dread review

Rumor suggests first Metroid Prime remaster may be complete

Industry insider Emily Rogers, who has a reliable track record when it comes to Nintendo leaks, revealed on Twitter that she believes the first Metroid Prime remaster is already complete.

Emily said, “I’m pretty confident Metroid Prime 1 wrapped up development over the summer,” Rogers said, “I hope we still see the entire trilogy on Switch. But Prime 1 is clearly finished.”

Advertisement

While Emily has a history of being accurate, we’d still advise fans to take this information with a pinch of salt until Nintendo confirm or deny the rumor. However, if correct, then it sounds like Nintendo is remastering the Metroid Prime games individually, rather than releasing a Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster as a bundle.

Nintendo followed a similar pattern when it came to remastering The Legend of Zelda games from the GameCube and Wii era. The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and Skyward Sword were all released as individual games, rather than part of a Zelda Trilogy bundle.

Work on Metroid Prime 1 remaster started around 2017-18. Original plan was to develop & release Prime 1 first. Then use Prime 1's foundation (engine, tools, assets) to re-create Prime 2 + 3 later. Nobody knows if plans were changed/axed after Covid. https://t.co/BsrPEhXrjd — Emily Rogers (@EmilyRogersBlog) November 10, 2021

Metroid Prime remasters may be individual titles

Emily Rogers has also said that the first Metroid Prime remaster could release in time for the series’ 20th anniversary in 2022, but she’s not sure if this will include the full trilogy. She tweeted:

Advertisement

“Last I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary in 2022. I’m not sure if we’re getting a ‘trilogy’ or just a re-release of the first game. I’m leaning toward the latter, but I hope we get the former.”

Read More: Metroid Dread review

Jeff Grubb from Venture Beat, who also has a reliable track record when it comes to leaks, supported Roger’s view.

He claimed that Nintendo “has been working on this for years” and that “everyone (including him) just assumed it was the Trilogy. Emily Rogers mentioned this, and I went back to look into it, and I think she’s right.”

Advertisement

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster information becomes available.