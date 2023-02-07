How to watch Nintendo Direct February 2023, time, date, where to stream

The Nintendo Direct in February 2023 is happening, and here’s everything you need to know how to tune in or stream the latest show.

For the last three years, Nintendo has hosted a Direct stream in the month of February. The company’s last Direct took place in September and delivered plenty of big hitters. We finally got a release date for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a first look at the next Fire Emblem series entry, and a long-awaited announcement for Pikmin 4.

Historically February Directs reveal Nintendo’s slate of games coming over the summer and give a glimpse at what’s coming during the upcoming holiday season. In 2022, Nintendo announced Kirby, the Forgotten Land, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass, for example.

Nintendo has announced that a brand new Direct presentation will be happing in February 2023, and here are all the details.

When is the February 2023 Nintendo Direct?

The Nintendo Direct for February 2023 will be broadcast on Wednesday, February 8 at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK / 9am AEST.

The show will last around 40 minutes and will be “mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023.”

How to watch February 2023’s Nintendo Direct

The presentation will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

You can also watch it below.

What to expect

For Nintendo’s September 2022 direct, GiantBomb reporter Jeff Grubb predicted a “Zelda blowout” with numerous Switch ports. His predictions of a Twilight Princess and Winder Waker Switch port never came to fruition.

However, things could be different this time around, as Zelda Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12, 2023. Nintendo may finally show some gameplay for the upcoming series entry alongside other Zelda games.

In September, Grubb predicted, “If they’re going to have Zelda stuff there, this is not a Partner Direct, and those are the things that we’ve been hearing. The specifics that were name-dropped were Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD ports to the Switch.”

Nintendo Retro has reportedly moved on from developing Metroid Prime 4.

Metroid Prime 4’s development reportedly restarted under Retro in 2019 after an initial announcement in 2017. On January 19, 2023, a series of videos suggested Retro Studios is working on an unannounced title based on an established IP, meaning Prime 4 could finally be finished.

Of course, all this information is still unverified, so fans should take it with a grain of salt.