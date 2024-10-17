Smash 6 rumors intensify after new Ultimate patch & GameCube controller reproduction

Speculation about the next entry in the Super Smash Bros series is ramping up thanks to a stealth Smash Ultimate patch and reports about GameCube controllers entering reproduction.

Ever since Kingdom Hearts’ Sora was revealed as the final DLC fighter for Smash Ultimate, fans have been wondering what the future of the series will look like following Masahiro Sakurai’s retirement.

Rumors spread after Sakurai, who became a YouTuber, said he “couldn’t imagine” a Smash title without him and said he’d like to work with Nintendo on a future installment.

Article continues after ad

While it’s unclear if Smash 6 will be a completely new platform fighter or a “deluxe” edition of Smash Ultimate similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, there’s been some new clues about the game’s possible development.

Nintendo Nintendo could be cooking up a new Smash announcement.

On October 11, as reported by EventHubs, a Resetera user took note of a shipping manifest that potentially included a new GameCube controller – a staple of Smash ever since 2001’s Melee.

Article continues after ad

The controller uses a TRW1230 motor, which is also found in the Nintendo 64 Nintendo Switch Online controller, suggesting that Nintendo could be releasing some GameCube games with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Or, it could be in preparation for something else.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, on October 8, a small Smash Ultimate patch went live, and, although it didn’t include any balance changes, fans are convinced it means development on a new game is underway.

“So hot take maybe but the next Smash is 100% in development right now and the fact they’re patching Ultimate is a clear indication that they’re building off it,” one said on X.

“The last update was February 2024 and before that, the game hadn’t been updated since 2021. It seems obvious to me that the Smash Bros Team (Namco Studio’s 2 & S) are back working on the next game in the series,” remarked streamer Stealth40k.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Last year, job listings for the Smash development team, renamed to Studio 2/Studio S, indicated the studio was looking for new hires experienced in action games, including the ‘side-view’ variety.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but with the Switch 2 still on the tip of everyone’s minds, it wouldn’t be out of the question if a new Smash game is revealed alongside the new console.