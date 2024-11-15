Nintendo releases new Smash Bros trailer as players await Smash 6 reveal on Switch 2

Nintendo shocked Super Smash Bros players by releasing a new trailer for Smash Ultimate as anticipation grows for the company to unveil the next entry in the series.

Smash Ultimate was released back in 2018 and wrapped up development in 2021, with Kingdom Hearts’ Sora as its final DLC fighter.

Since then, series creator Masahiro Sakurai launched his own YouTube channel and “retired” – only to hint that he could be returning to help develop the next game on a Switch successor.

In his final YouTube video on October 22, Sakurai even revealed that his next game project was officially in the works, further suggesting that Smash 6 was happening.

Now, on November 13, nearly six years after Ultimate’s release, Nintendo uploaded a new trailer for the game featuring Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and her brother.

In the segment, the two compete in a game of Smash, with Maitreyi’s Kirby emerging victorious over her sibling’s Luigi. However, the fact that Nintendo advertised the game itself caused some players to raise their eyebrows.

“It’s been around 6-7 years since SSBU if I am correct. Most smash game gaps are 7-8 years,” one commented. “I’m not saying it’s confirmed, but I am saying there is a lot of coincidences going on here relating to Smash.”

“Everyone here thinking why a 6-year-old game ad in 2024, while me thinking this is trying to tell us something for the future,” another remarked.

Of course, as some others noted, Black Friday and Christmas is coming up, so this could just be Nintendo trying to sell more copies of the game while still reminding fans that Smash is a key franchise for the company.

Although another Smash game is likely in the cards, it’s unclear if Nintendo will make a completely new entry or a “deluxe” edition of Ultimate with even more fighters and stages.

It’s worth noting that in October, speculation rose again after Ultimate received a patch that included some bug fixes. There were also reports claiming that GameCube controllers – a staple of the Smash series – were entering reproduction.

We’ll have to wait and see just what Sakurai’s next project is, but if it is in fact related to Smash, it could very well coincide with the long-awaited reveal of the Switch 2.