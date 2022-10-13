Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to find Shrimp and cook Bouillabaisse

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of unique quests, which often involve creating complicated dishes or finding tricky ingredients. Here’s how to find that elusive Shrimp and cook a Boullabaisse for Goofy’s Dinner With a Friend quest.

One of the best aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley is how much you can do throughout the game. If you want to complete all the friendship quests or catch all the fish, it’s entirely possible and often encouraged. However, certain friendship quests can force you out of your comfort zone when asking for challenging recipes or unseen ingredients.

Goofy’s Dinner With a Friend quest does exactly that. It asks you to find a Shrimp and make a Bouillabaisse, among others. So, we’ve compiled how to find shrimps in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to cook the meal. If you want to complete the quest or catch and cook everything you can, we’ve got you sorted.

How to find Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Look for the blue ripples in Dazzle Beach when catching the Shrimp.

Finding Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be tough when you don’t have the right location or fishing spot. Luckily, they’re not as elusive as some may think.

To find Shrimp you’ll need to head down to Dazzle Beach with your royal Fishing Rod and look for any blue-colored bubbles in the water. Fish in those spots and you will quickly fish up the Shrimp you’ve been looking for.

Don’t be disheartened if you get a different fish, keep looking for the blue bubbles and you’ll find it.

How to cook Bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Cooking a Bouillabaisse in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires a few complex ingredients.

Cooking a Bouillabaisse is a relatively complicated 5-star recipe that requires a fair few different ingredients. It needs:

Two Seafood

One Shrimp

One Tomato

One Vegetable

The Seafood can be found dotted around the shores of Dazzle Beach. Rather than fishing them up, you’ll want to look for blue or pink shells along the floor. The correct Seafood can be Clams, Scallops, Oysters, or Squids. Squids can be found by fishing in the Glade of Trust so it’s not worth using if you don’t have some already.

Shrimp can be fished in blue spots on Dazzle Beach, and the vegetable can easily be bought from Goofy or farmed. The same goes for the Tomato. If you’re looking to buy the tomato you will likely find it for sale at Goofy’s stall on Dazzle Beach.

That’s how you can cook a Bouillabaisse and find a shrimp for the recipe or for a quest of your choice. While fishing, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

