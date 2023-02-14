DecaPolice: Trailer, platforms, gameplay & more

DecaPolice is a brand-new RPG from Ni No Kuni developers Level-5. Here’s everything we know about the game so far, including its official trailer, platforms, and gameplay details.

Iconic Japanese studio Level-5, the developers behind the popular Professor Layton and Ni No Kuni games, have been quiet in recent years but the latest Nintendo Direct has finally confirmed their comeback with multiple reveals including the intriguing new IP DecaPolice.

Described as a ‘crime suspense’ RPG, DecaPolice appears to be a fast-paced adventure where players take on the role of detectives in a vibrant virtual world.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game so far, including its official trailer and gameplay details.

There is currently no confirmed release date for DecaPolice, although the Nintendo Direct reveal did confirm a 2023 release window so we can expect it to arrive sometime this year.

As soon as an official release date is announced we’ll be sure to update this page.

DecaPolice trailer & platforms

The reveal trailer for DecaPolice debuted at the latest Nintendo Direct and gave Level-5 fans a taste of the game’s colorful anime-inspired visuals and crime-solving premise. The trailer shows a group of characters who enter Decasim – a virtual recreation of reality – to undergo their detective training.

The game is confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 platforms.

You can check out the full trailer below:

Gameplay details

Level-5 It looks like combat is a big part of DecaPolice’s core gameplay.

While gameplay details about DecaPolice are still scarce at the moment, the trailer did give players some insight into its gameplay mechanics. Players will navigate the virtual Decaism in the third person as they take part in investigations by analyzing crime scenes and collecting evidence.

There’s also an emphasis on combat in the trailer, where the player is utilizing different party members to unleash melee and ranged attacks on enemies. Whether this will be action or turn-based however is yet to be confirmed but it certainly looks fast-paced and engaging.

That's everything we know about DecaPolice so far, we'll be sure to update this page as soon as more information is released.

