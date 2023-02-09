Sea of Stars: Release date, trailer, demo & more

Sea of Stars is a thrilling retro-inspired turn-based RPG complete with magic, battles, and a beautiful soundtrack. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game.

Despite being on fans’ wishlists for just under two years, Sea of Stars was given a new lease of life through the February 8, 2023, Nintendo Direct, granting the game a release date, a free demo, and reigniting the excitement for this upcoming RPG.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Sea of Stars including its release date, trailers, how to play the demo, and what you can play this adorable game on.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Sabotage Studio

Sea of Stars trailers

Announcement trailer

Released back in 2021, the game got its first announcement trailer, giving fans a glimpse into the design, story, and gameplay of this adorable RPG. You can watch it below:

Sea of Stars Nintendo direct reveal

On February 8, 2023, players were given a deeper dive into Sea of Stars, including more gameplay, a release date, and the announcement of a free-to-play demo. You can watch it below:

What is Sea of Stars?

At its core, Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG that tells the tale of two main characters, otherwise known as the Children of the Solstice. Their job is to combine their powers to perform what’s called Eclipse Magic to try and fend off The Fleshmancer and his evil creatures.

Article continues after ad

It’s filled with exciting battles, beautiful soundtracks, stunning artwork and so much more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Yes. We know that Sea of Stars will be released on August 29, 2023.

The release date was solidified thanks to an announcement during the February 8 Nintendo Direct in which it was also revealed that a demo for the Nintendo Switch would become live.

How to play the Sea of Stars demo

Sabotage Studio

From the offset, it’s worth noting that you can only play the Sea of Stars demo on the Nintendo Switch.

First, you’ll want to head over to your Nintendo Switch eShop and search for the title. Once you find the game, simply press, ‘Download Demo’ and you’ll be able to try out this turn-based RPG for free.

Article continues after ad

What platforms will Sea of Stars be on?

Sea of Stars will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, PC, and Mac. Meaning the only popular console it will not be playable on is the Xbox.