Persona 5 Tactica is the latest Persona title that’s set to release this November but will the game be available on Nintendo Switch? Here’s everything you need to know about if the spin-off is coming to the hybrid console.

The Persona franchise has cemented itself as one of the most compelling JRPG series of all of gaming with some of the most compelling characters, interesting narratives, and stylish graphics around. Spin-offs Persona titles have been around for a long time now and cover everything from dancing to fighting, and the latest is Persona 5 Tactica.

This adorable chibi title revisits the Phantom Thieves, the lovable cast of characters who were originally introduced in Persona 5. This time round they’ve got another exciting adventure to go on where players will come up against plenty of tough enemies in grid-based combat. Before you dive into the game, however, you may be wondering if it’s available on Nintendo Switch.

So, here’s everything we know about whether Persona 5 Tactica is coming to Nintendo Switch or not.

Atlus Persona 5 Tactica is the latest Persona spin-off.

Is Persona 5 Tactica coming to Nintendo Switch?

Yes, Persona 5 Tactica is coming to Nintendo Switch.

As well as launching for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC, the game will also be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023.

This is great news for those who prefer to play their games on a portable device as you’ll be able to enjoy the spin-off on the go and then keep playing on the big screen when you get home!

The Persona series began live as a PlayStation exclusive but the latest 3 mainline games were made available for Xbox and Nintendo Switch starting in October 2022 which was met with a lot of positivity from eager fans who had been requesting ports for a long time.

Alongside Tactica, the upcoming Persona 3 remake, Persona 3 Reload, will also be coming to Switch when it releases on February 24, 2023.

That’s everything you need to know about Persona 5 Tactica on Nintendo Switch! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

