Professor Layton and The New World of Steam: Everything we know

Unexpectedly announced as part of the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Professor Layton and The New World of Steam has quickly got fans extremely excited to see another title in what was originally a finished franchise. Here’s everything we know about the next Professor Layton game.

Complete with puzzles, an adorable art design, and a thrilling story, Professor Layton has been a staple on Nintendo devices for decades, appearing on the original Nintendo DS from 2007 onwards. However, in 2013, the developers stopped making new titles for the franchise, leaving Layton in the dust.

Now, in 2023, a brand new Professor Layton game has been announced and fans are thrilled. So, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Professor Layton and The New World of Steam.

Unfortunately not. Currently, Professor Layton and The New World of Steam doesn’t have a solidified release date or window, meaning we don’t yet know when we can expect the brilliant detective and his apprentice to grace our games.

When a release date is announced we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam trailer

Released as part of the February 8, 2023 Nintendo Direct event, fans were surprised and thrilled to see the announcement of Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, even if it was only in the form of a short trailer. You can watch that teaser trailer below:

What platforms will Professor Layton and The New World of Steam be available on?

As it typically goes with most Professor Layton games, Professor Layton and The New World of Steam will be exclusive to the Nintendo platform, likely only being available for the Nintendo Switch.

There is no word regarding its transference to any other console, PC, or mobile platform.

That’s everything we currently know about Professor Layton and The New World of Steam. When more information is released, along with a release date, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon!