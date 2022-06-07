 Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds tier list: Best familiars and classes in 2022 - Dexerto
Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds tier list: Best familiars and classes in 2022

Published: 7/Jun/2022 16:15

by Titas Khan
cover art for ni no kuni cross worlds
In case you’re looking for a Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds tier list to choose the best familiars and classes, we have you covered with our own curated lists.

Initially released in June 2021 in East Asia, Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds eventually got its global release on May 25, 2022. The game features a story where the protagonist finds themselves waking up in an alternate reality.

As the player, you have to select one out of the five classes available in the game as well as make friends with various familiars that you come across on your journey. Because of this, having a tier list is extremely important for choosing the best units.

For this reason, we have prepared this list of characters that you should be looking to use as you progress through the RPG.

in-game screenshot of ni no kuni cross worlds
Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds features some exquisite visuals.

Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds classes

There are five different classes in Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds for you to choose from as you begin your journey through the RPG. These classes are:

  • Engineer – The Adorable Sharpshooter
  • Destroyer – The Giant Warrior
  • Swordsman – The Heroic Fencer
  • Witch – The Beautiful Magician
  • Rogue – The Playful Archer

As you can understand from the description of each class, all of them feature their own unique abilities and mechanics that can be useful in specific scenarios of the game.

While there can be arguments about which class is stronger than the other, at the end of the day, it all comes down to your own personal playstyle. Having said that, in case you’re still looking for an edge, Swordsman and Destroyer are to be the strongest classes. Meanwhile, Engineer and Witch are comparatively weaker in the RPG.

cover art for ni no kuni cross worlds
Make sure to befriend the strongest familiars in Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds.

Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds familiars tier list

Familiars in Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds are nothing more than mere companions who accompany your character in the RPG and are a very important part of the game.

Given that these NPC familiars will engage in combat and partake in your adventures by your side, it is important for you to know which characters are good company and which can turn into liabilities. With that being said, here’s the tier list for all familiars in Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds:

Tier Characters
A Hippocampus, Hob-Goblin, Mite, Oroboros, Petal, Shrimpaler, Sparkee, Splisher, Tumbelemur
B Arachnes, Bunnybot, Byrde, Crab-O-Lantern, Crowhaek, Dinoceros, Draggle, Flutterby, Molten Lion, Suiryu
C Bumbler, Disbelief, Ebon Taurex, Penguincorn, Petromaton, Prince of Whales, Rambunctious, Rinu, Ruff, Tumbelemur, Whambat
D Bonehead, Madragorer, Pipsqueak, Shellraiser, Sillymander, Stitcher, Taurex, Worker

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds familiars tier list for June 2022.

For more game tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

