No Rest for the Wicked: Release date, platforms & everything we know

No Rest for the Wicked is an upcoming dark hack-and-slash RPG, here’s everything we know about the game from its first trailer.

Fans of Soulslike games and Diablo 4 take note, No Rest for the Wicked looks like a cross between both Dark Souls and Diablo, with a little Darksiders thrown in for good measure. The game also has elements of Hades and appears to merge 2D and 3D platforming with hack-and-slash RPG gameplay.

Aesthetically, No Rest for the Wicked has a grim dark feel and uses a cell-shaded animation style that makes the world and gameplay look vibrant at the same time. Set in a dark high-fantasy setting with knights, monsters, and what looks set to be a gripping story, No Rest for the Wicked could be a hit with fans of the genre. Here’s everything we know about the game in one place.

Contents

Private Division No Rest for the Wicked gameplay gives us Diablo vibes at times.

No Rest for the Wicked will be released on March 1, 2024.

What platforms will No Rest for the Wicked be on?

No Rest for the Wicked will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

There’s been no word on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Trailer

Check out the No Rest for the Wicked trailer below:

No Rest for the Wicked Gameplay

The trailer shows some cinematic scenes where it appears that a king has died and that various factions are now fighting for control of his kingdom. There also appear to be some dark forces at work that have created some horrific monsters. Doubtless, these faction leaders and monsters will make up the game’s boss encounters. However, we also expect some Game of Thrones-level intrigue in the story.

The gameplay at times looks like a 2D platformer, but other times looks much closer to Diablo or Hades. We expect the game will borrow from both genres to provide a unique hybrid experience that borrows from the very best of each.

We’ll be sure to update this guide with more information as and when it becomes available.

That’s all we know about No Rest for the Wicked for now. For more of the biggest upcoming releases, check out these guides below:

