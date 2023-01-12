Pacific Drive: Trailer, platforms & everything we know

Developed by Ironwood Studios as their debut title, Pacific Drive is a stunning survival game set in the heart of an exclusion zone, where your only companion is your car. Here’s everything we know about Pacific Drive so far.

Described as a road-lite, Pacific Drive takes on a new combination of a driving simulator and survival games, prompting players to upgrade their vehicles while unraveling the mysteries of their location. While unique, not much is widely known about the game’s details.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming title as well as what the game’s about, the trailer, platforms, and if it has a release date.

Contents

What is Pacific Drive?

Ironwood Studios Escape the dangers of the Exclusion Zone in your trusty upgraded car.

Pacific Drive is a survival driving experience set in the Olympic Exclusion Zone, a location filled with mystery, dangers, and not a person in sight.

Essentially, you go on long drives filled with challenges and mysteries to unravel through a beautiful but deadly wilderness where even nature is out to get you.

It feels much like a rogue-lite, with the developers technically defining Pacific Drive as a “road-lite”, allowing you to go on different runs, collect items, and upgrade your car from your home base.

Unfortunately, no, Pacific Drive doesn’t yet have a solidified release date. However, we do know it’s scheduled to release in 2023.

When more information is revealed we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more information.

What platforms can you play Pacific Drive on?

Pacific Drive will be available to play on PlayStation 5 and PC, making it a PlayStation exclusive.

Due to its nature as a PlayStation exclusive, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the game reach the Xbox or other consoles.

Pacific Drive trailer

While Pacific Drive may not have a full release date yet, there is a trailer, which aired in September 2022 and depicts the setting, gameplay, and style. You can watch it below.

That's all we currently know about Pacific Drive.

