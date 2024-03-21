Azur Promilia: Platforms, trailer, gameplay, more

Azur Promilia is an upcoming fantasy game that has both Genshin Impact and Palworld fans hyped, so here’s everything you need to know about its release platforms and gameplay.

Azur Promilia aims to wow anime fans with its character-driven combat and creature-collecting gameplay. The game is being developed by Manjuu, the creators behind the popular gacha Azur Lane. This means players can expect some well-designed characters and beautiful environments to explore.

However, unlike Azur Lane, Azur Promilia has opted for an open-world experience that borrows heavily from the likes of Genshin Impact and Palworld. So, in order to give you the latest insights, we’ve covered everything we currently know about Azur Promilia.

Manjuu Azur Promilia has yet to reveal a release date.

However, the game has recently started to accept pre-registrations, which would suggest the free to play game will be released sometime soon. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as and when new details are released.

Azur Promilia platforms

Azur Promilia will be released on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android. There has been no word of an Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch release, but given how both platforms have neglected gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, it’s unlikely that the game will be released on these systems.

Azur Promilia trailer

Azur Promilia gameplay

According to the official website, Azur Promilia is a fantasy world RPG that features Genshin Impact style combat, with players being able to switch between a party of characters, setting up elemental reactions with their abilities.

However, unlike Genshin, this open world game emphasizes creature collecting. During the gameplay video, we get to see how adventurers can use their companions in battle, as rideable mounts, and farm assistance.

In fact, the latter seems to have been borrowed from Palworld, with various creatures tending to crops and running machines. The game’s official description can be read below:

“Step into a fantasy world, utterly different from the world you know. The world of various civilizations, magic, and incredible fantasy creatures, together with tales echoing in the starry sky. Take a daring leap from the sky into the ocean, to once again encounter and bond with new life. Guided by shooting stars, amid the sparkling constellations, this is your very own journey. The entire universe eagerly anticipates the ballad of stars and odyssey, exclusively yours to unfold.”

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Azur Promilia. We’ll be sure to update this article as and when new details emerge, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.