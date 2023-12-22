Baldur’s Gate 3 players share the “dumbest noob” things they did when starting out

A massive CRPG like Baldur’s Gate 3 can pose a challenge for newcomers, leading players to share the “dumbest” things they did early on.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is topping many 2023 game of the year lists – including Dexerto’s own – but that doesn’t mean it’s easy for new players to jump in.

While the game does a good job of introducing players to the basic mechanics of CRPGs and Dungeons & Dragons, there are plenty of details that you’ll have to learn for yourself – sometimes the hard way.

Article continues after ad

Now, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are sharing the “dumbest” mistakes they’ve made, which should hopefully help some new players out.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are forgetting to read descriptions, pressing wrong buttons & more

The discussion was started by Reddit user Boring_Account_1063, who asked the BaldursGate3 subreddit what is the “Dumbest noob thing you did?”

To start, they shared their own experience with the Sussur Bloom flowers found in the Underdark. After picking some up, the player noticed their spellcasting stopped working during Act 1, and it took about two hours of play to realize that these flowers have antimagic abilities that nullify all spells in their range.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Several others said they made the mistake of giving the wrong kinds of armor to companions or equipping it on characters who are better off without it. In most games, it’s typically best to equip the strongest armor you have on characters, but Baldur’s Gate 3 uses D&D’s more complicated system in which different types of armor require proficiency to wear without significant drawbacks.

Article continues after ad

“I put Gale in medium armor boots and couldn’t figure out why he couldn’t cast until after the fight,” said one player, who initially didn’t realize Wizards don’t automatically have armor proficiency.

Article continues after ad

“Had Karlach in a heavy helm that was hidden for a good long while,” added another, which actually helped quite a few other commenters understand how unarmored defense works.

Others made even more basic mistakes, like those on console or playing with controllers pressing the “End Turn” button when they meant to pull up their spell options. Luckily for those who have made this mistake, there is an option to toggle on “Hold to end turn.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.