How to complete the Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls main story easter egg

Treyarch listened to community feedback about Liberty Fall’s visuals falling short of expectations at CoD Next and did a complete overhaul to make it look more like classic Zombies maps with darker lighting and a creepy atmosphere.

Treyarch’s last-second adjustments paid dividends as players flooded from Multiplayer to Zombies because of “amazing” reviews.

If you are diving into Liberty Falls and planning to finally get around to completing that Easter Egg, here’s what you need to know. Strap in, though, there’s a lot to cover.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls Easter Egg explained

Reach the Hilltop Church

To get to Hilltop Church, we recommend following the steps below, it may be a long route around, but this gets you access to the Mystery box on the way:

Load into Liberty Falls and unlock the locked barrier between the ice cream and the Fast-forward shop. Look for Olly’s shop and head around it, unlocking the gate in front of you. Head up the stairs and keep going straight, up two flights of stairs shortly after. Go straight on until you see a crafting bench then turn left past the building. Unlock the door in front. Locate the front of the church and unlock the main entrance..

Interact with the machine in the church

Dexerto

Once inside the church, interact with a large machine on the right by pressing Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox You will hear dialogue indicating that you interacted with the machine

Acquire a Jet Gun

The Thrustodyne M23 Wonder Weapon, known as the Jet Gun, can be found in a Mystery Box or crafted.

Mystery Box

The Mystery Box spawns randomly and can be purchased for 950 Essence. The odds are low to find a Wonder Weapon, so you will likely have to open it a few times before getting the Jet Gun. In addition, there is always the chance of getting a teddy bear, which changes the Mystery Box location.

How to craft the Jet Gun

If you don’t want to waste Essence on the chance of getting a Jet Gun, check out our step-by-step guide on how to craft the weapon.

Use the Jet Gun to acquire three LTG Device parts

Go back to the church and hold the interact button on the machine we mentioned earlier. A hat will appear on the balcony over the entrance to the church. Use the Jet gun to suck it in the hat. Next, go back to Washington Avenue. Look for Buzz’s Cuts barbershop. Hop up on a vehicle and suck in an object from the right window over the barbershop. After that, go to the comic store near the front of the map and suck in an item located in the broken ceiling over the store counter.

The second part will be located in this window

Dexerto The third part is hidden behind fallen ceiling panels

Build the LTG Device

Use the zip-line over the shops on Washington Avenue to the Bank rooftop and locate the LTG Device workbench on the other side of the zip-line.

Dexerto

Use the LTG Device

Travel to the church and take an Aether Canister from the machine. Carry the canister to the gas station near where you spawned it and place it next to one of the traps on the ground.

Dexerto

Place the LTG device on the ground and defend the area from zombies for 60 seconds. An Abomination will spawn, and you need to capture it with the Aether Canister Weaken the Abomination and finish it off while it is stunned by the trap near the Aether Canister and the canister will capture its essence

Use the Strauss Counter

Put the Aether Canister back into the machine in the church to get the Strauss Counter. On the hill, in front of the bowling alley, a machine is in the grass.

Dexerto

Use the Strauss Counter in front of it by holding the button you would usually press for the Tactical equipment items. Press the interact button to activate the machine. Match the machine color with the Strauss Counter.

Locate two other Strauss Counters

At the top of the street near the church there is a white house. The second machine is in the backyard.

Dexerto

Use the Strauss Counter and match the colors. The final machine is located on the Bank rooftop, which can be accessed via the zip-line.

Dexerto

Use the second Aether Canister

A second Aether Canister will pop out of the ground in the spawn area.

Pick up the LTG Device off the floor where you left it to capture the Abomination. Put the Aether Canister next to a trap on the street leading up to the church. Place the LTG Device on a marked location in the Graveyard. Defend the area for 60 seconds. Lead the Mangler that spawns over to the Aether Canister you placed down. Kill the Mangler while its stunned by the trap and its essence will go into the Aether Canister Deliver the Aether Canister to the machine

Gear up for the final fight

After all three canisters are in the machine, you can activate it to start the final fight. Before you do that, we recommend using the Pack-a-Punch machine to upgrade weapons, the Arsenal to upgrade weapon rarity, buying improved armor, and any Perks that might be useful for surviving.

When you are confident, activate the machine. Survive three intense waves of zombies. There will be an elite Mangler and abomination that spawn during this onslaught.

After defeating every zombie, the easter egg will start. We won’t spoil what happens next.