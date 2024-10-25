How to unlock Liberty Falls Bank Vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6’s Liberty Falls Zombie map has a fantastic easter egg filled with rewards, in the form of a Bank Vault. Unfortunately, that vault is locked, and you’ll need a hidden combination to unlock it.

Call of Duty Zombies wouldn’t be right without its easter eggs, and Black Ops 6’s Liberty Falls is no different. One such easter egg featured the building Liberty Falls Saving and Loan and brings players towards a locked vault door, where they have to explore the town and uncover the six-digit code to get the treasures inside.

However, it’s far from a simple task. So, if you’d rather not hunt around the map while being chased by more and more zombies, then here’s all you need to know about the easter egg, including how to find the vault, how to get the code, and of course, all the rewards you can expect to find inside.

How to find the Liberty Falls vault

The Liberty Falls vault is found inside the Liberty Falls Saving and Loan building, which has been highlighted on the map below.

Dexerto / Activision

The best way to get there is to follow the left-hand side of the map itself. We suggest doing it early on in the game, as it’s a perfect restbite and is much easier to do when you don’t have 100 zombies trailing after you.

To get there, we recommend you follow these steps:

From your Spawn point, head down the left side of the map and unlock the first gate. Go through the bowling alley. Head to the building at the back left of the square, it looks more expensive than the rest. Unlock the door and go to the opening on the left of the main desk.

Step 1: Stick to the left

Dexerto

While you’ll eventually need to unlock all of the gates, the easiest, and cheapest way is to head down the left of the map from your spawn.

You’ll go underneath the motel and will need to unlock the first gate which costs 1,500 points. Then, head through the blue doors in front of you, which costs 500 to unlock. This will open up Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley.

Step 2: Explore the Bowling Alley

Dexerto / Activision

If you’re looking to make a quick route to the vault, then just head through the doors opposite you and run out into the main courtyard. However, we recommend heading over to the back left of the room, underneath the Neon Sign reading ‘Snack Bar.’

This is the location of the third code you’ll need to unlock the safe. The rest of the code locations are listed below, but considering you’re going past it, making a note can’t hurt. Head to the Snack Bar, shoot the bucket of beer, and take note of the number on the post-it underneath.

Step 3: Head to Liberty Bank

Dexerto / Activision

Going through the double doors by the teddy bear neon sign will take you out into a square-type location. The bank itself is the most expensive and largest building in that square (in the back left of your current location).

Head over there and open the doors for 500 more points. All-in-all, this venture will cost you 2,500 points. We got there around round 4, so it shouldn’t take long to gain access.

Step 4: Locate the vault

Dexerto / Activision

Once through the main doors of Liberty Bank, go to the left of the main desk, the vault is just through the archway.

Go up to the vault, interact with the door and you’ll be able to enter the combination. It’s worth noting, that while we only had one zombie left (much better for exploration) the zombie didn’t attack while we punched in the code, so you have time to find the notes you made.

All Liberty Falls code locations

Unfortunately, the Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls vault code is entirely random. However, its location always stays the same. You’ll find one in Olly’s store, one in Liberty Lanes, and the other in Liberty Falls Saving and Loan.

Liberty Falls Saving and Loan code location





This is likely the first (or second if you got Liberty Lanes while heading to the bank) code you’ll find. Once you get to the vault, you’ll need to look behind the main desk.

Just left of the lamp and the Balaklava is a post-it note with a number on it. It should look like the following: 52 __ __ . This means ’52’ or your respective number is the first in the sequence.

Liberty Lanes code location





The Liberty Lanes code can be a little tricky to locate. So, head back the way you went to the vault and look for the sign that reads ‘Snack Bar’ inside Liberty Lanes. On the bar is a bucket of beer in ice. Shoot this and the code will be underneath the bucket.

You may need to wait for the mess to clear after shooting the bucket, as it can sometimes obscure the code.

Olly’s Comics code location





The code can be found underneath the sales desk in the center of Olly’s Comics. You’ll need to crouch down to read it, as it’s pinned to the back of the shelf.

Head over to Olly’s Store, which is found by heading down the stairs next to the blue building, known as the Grease Trap, it’s just behind a broken-down bus. The comic store is the brick building you first come up to. Open those doors and head to the central desk. Face towards the cash register and crouch, the code is on the top left shelf at the back.

How to use the vault

With all the numbers in hand, head back to the vault and interact with the door itself. From here, cycle through the first number, Click A (or your respective key), and then put in the second and third. Confirm it with the same button and if it’s correct, the door will begin to open.

Move slightly to the left, interact with the door, and you’ll be inside and safe, for 40 seconds.





As previously mentioned, we found we weren’t getting attacked while inputting the code, but it’s worth leaving one zombie alive just in case or getting a friend to keep it busy.

What are Safe Deposit Box Keys & how to get them

Once inside, you’ll find a handy reward, but there will also be lockboxes lining the walls. These can only be unlocked using Safe Deposit Box Keys, which are found by killing elite Zombies.

Unfortunately, the drop is entirely random — the one you’re looking for is Loot Keys, so you’ll need to play through the rounds and keep destroying Zombies until you find one.

Potential rewards

In terms of rewards, these are also random. While we did get the elixir pictured above when first entering, the lockboxes deliver rewards depending on the rarity of the key you put in.

Dexerto / Activision

For example, players reported receiving killstreaks from common keys, rare weapons from rare keys, and even Wonder Weapons from epic keys. We’ve personally found ammunition, Essence, and weapons from our exploration.

So, that’s all you need to know about the Liberty Falls vault easter egg. While you’re killing zombies for those keys, be sure to check out how to get Pack-a-Punch working on this map, or even how to do so on Terminus. Alternatively, check out all the perks and GobbleGums you can get hold of.