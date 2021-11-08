Fastest drag cars in Forza Horizon 5, from Bugatti to Lamborghini

Knowing what the fastest drag racing cars are in Forza Horizon 5 could be the difference between burning rubber and eating dust. So, make sure you spend your credits on something that can get off to a quicker start than anything else.

Xbox Game Studios have launched their first Forza Horizon game on Xbox Series X|S with next-gen graphics, and there’s a ton of new vehicles to buy this year.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, with the biggest list of models and manufacturers in the series yet. No matter which races you want to hop into first, you’ll want to get the fastest car you can.

If you’re saving your Forza Horizon 5 tokens for a fast car that will dominate the straightaways, all of these these should definitely be on your radar.

The best drag cars in the game will feature high Acceleration, Speed and Launch stats, so the higher of each of those, the better.

Forza Horizon 5 fastest drag cars list

Here’s the list of the fastest drag cars in Forza Horizon 5:

2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition (S2)

The BMW X5 M Forza Edition is only available in the VIP Membership pack DLC.

Speed: 8.0

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

2019 Bugatti Divo (S2)

Speed: 9.6

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 6.2

1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang (S2)

Speed: 9.2

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 7.4

2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento (S2)

Speed: 7.8

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder (S2)

Speed: 8.8

Acceleration: 10

Launch: 10

What’s the fastest drag car in Forza Horizon 5?

Based on starting performance stats, the 2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition, definitely appears to be the fastest.

This is purely based on in-game stats, though, not on potential customization. For example, you could very easily be able to upgrade your Elemento or Divo to perform at the highest level as well.