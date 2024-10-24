How to complete Black Ops 6 campaign Safe House secrets puzzles

Your Safe House is vital to your campaign run-through in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, a base of sorts in an abandoned mansion – but it’s also a former KGB site, meaning it hosts some impressive secrets to discover. Here are the puzzles and how to complete them.

The Safe House has been a consistent feature in past Black Ops titles campaigns, dating back to 2015’s Black Ops 3.

There’s a lot to discover in your Safe House, but it’s not been made easy by BO6 developers Treyarch, who at least want to lock some of those campaign rewards behind difficult challenges outside of the typical gameplay.

So, here are the puzzles that need to be completed and how you can do them.

Piano puzzle

Here’s how to complete the piano puzzle:

Head to the Piano room pick up the blacklight next to the fireplace. Aim the blacklight at the walls and you’ll see numbers 1-5 followed. You simply need to play the keys in order from 1 to 5.











Go over to the Piano and identify which key represents which symbol, then play the piano in this order: Mn, Pe, Cn, Ao, Pe Head through the unlocked door to find a locked bunker.

To unlock the bunker, you have to activate the generator in the basement. Head there now.

Activate basement generator

Dexerto

To activate the generator in the basement, do the following:

Turn boiler twice to close. Go to Pilot and turn On. Go to Fuel Line and turn once to Open. Turn boiler twice (again) to open.

If you can no longer interact with the boiler then you have been successful and can head back to the bunker.

Bunker Keypad

Dexerto

The Bunker Keypad plays somewhat similar to Wordle, if anybody remembers that game: you put in a string of five numbers and the keypad will tell you if any are correct, either in the right position or somewhere in the code.

If a number is green, this means it is correct. Keep it where it is and try different number combinations around it, until all your numbers are green.

If a number is yellow, that means it is in the code but not in the position you put it: try it in another spot instead.

The code is also completely random so it will be different for everyone else – don’t try using one that your friend used as it might not work!

In the Keypad room you’ll also find a note and a computer to hack. Follow the instructions on the PC and it will provide you with a secret phrase.

After doing this, go to pick the lock on the interrogation room door, then grab the key from the desk.

Hack Computer:

Dexerto

Once in the keypad room, you’ll find a note and a computer to hack. Match the numbers with the corresponding letters.

Holding Room

Dexerto

Go inside the holding room, pick the lock on the interrogation room door, and grab the key on the desk

Radio Room code

Dexerto

Once you go into the Radio Room, you’ll need to do the following:

Go to the radio and listen to the instructions it gives you. Then listen to the secret message that follows. It will be two sentences that each contain two key words. Keep note of what the message says, either by memory or writing it down. Use your blacklight from the Piano Room to find objects in the room that match the phrases in the secret message. For example, it might have said ‘broom’ or ‘jacket’. Take note of the numbers alongside the corresponding objects. Head to the safe in the bedroom upstairs and input the code provided by these numbers.

Then, you will have completed all of the puzzles and can collect your rewards.

Safe House puzzle rewards

For completing the Safe House puzzles you’ll earn the ‘Case Cracker’ blueprint for the Knife melee weapon.

You’ll also get $1000 which can be used at the upgrade station to unlock gear and various helpful tools to assist throughout the campaign.

The campaign has a good slate of rewards in Black Ops 6 so it’s well worth playing through to make sure you’re all geared up for multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

