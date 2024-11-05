Black Ops 6: How to get points fast in Zombies

Black Ops 6 has a brand new Zombies experience to dive into, so here is how to get points fast and set yourself up for success.

Black Ops 6’s round-based Zombies experience is a huge return to form for the franchise. Both maps, Liberty Falls and Terminus, offer unique experiences and have tons of replayability, so much so that CoD fans are rushing over to Zombies over Multiplayer.

Naturally, the aim is to reach the highest round possible; acquiring points is pivotal to ensure you have a long and fruitful run.

How do points work in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

In Black Ops 6’s Zombies iterating, earning points is crucial to upgrade your gear, unlock new weapons, and survive ongoing hordes of the undead.

With each playthrough of Zombies, you start with a very small amount of points and can earn more and more each round. However, you won’t earn points simply by running away from Zombies and letting your teammates do all the heavy lifting.

Some of the most basic ways to earn points are by damaging or killing Zombies, reviving downed allies, and completing certain quests or objectives throughout the game mode.

As such, here are some tips for how to get points as quickly as possible in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Complete as many Easter eggs as you can

Dexerto / Activision

Black Ops 6’s round-based Zombies experience has more Easter eggs than ever before, and completing each will award you thousands of points, some of which can award you up to 60,000 points.

Thankfully, we’ve got a full rundown of how to complete all Easter Eggs across Terminus and Liberty Falls, so you’ve got all the information you need to generate plenty of points as quickly as possible.

Activate the S.A.M. Trial objectives

Dexerto/Activision

S.A.M. Trials are a brand new feature in Black Ops 6 Zombies that provide optional challenges. They will appear at random rounds throughout your match.

If you activate and complete one of these trials, you’ll be rewarded in a big way, including getting some extra points. When activated, additional Zombies will spawn into the round, allowing you to get more kills on the board and earn even more points.

However, these S.A.M Trails can be challenging, particularly during later rounds, so be sure you’re prepared before diving in.

Aim for the head & farm Critical Kills

Dexerto/Activision

In Zombies, killing the undead by getting a headshot is considered a critical kill and will always reward you with more points. Aiming for the head and getting as many critical kills as possible is a sure-fire way to farm points.

To help boost your chances of getting Critical Kills, be sure to equip the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk-A-Cola, which will enhance your ADS precision and boost Critical Damage, making scoring more headshot kills much more accessible.

Use the Profit Sharing GobbleGum

Activision

Black Ops 6 brought GobbleGums back into the Zombies experience; these items offer a unique bonus. GobbleGums are in-game consumables that give you a power-up and can be acquired from Mr. Peeks GobbleGum Machines scattered across Zombies maps.

Before a match starts, you can equip five different types of GobbleGums in your loadout. When you come across a machine, you can use it for free to get any of the five GobbleGums you chose.

Selecting the Profit Sharing GobbleGum will mean you will receive a portion of the points you earn throughout your game and vice versa.

Working as a team or playing through Zombies can be a great way to earn points quickly, very early on, and ensure you are all stocked up.

