Where to find Krampus in Fortnite

If you’re wondering where Krampus is in Fortnite, then here’s everything you need to know about where to find the new boss, who has returned as part of Winterfest 2023.

Fortnite’s annual Winterfest event has returned for another year in 2023, with a fresh installment of its classic Christmas-themed in-game celebration.

The update has added many new and returning Christmas-themed additions. These include 14 free daily gifts for players to claim, two free skins, a brand-new LTM and plenty of snow-themed weapons.

However, one of the most exciting additions is the return of Krampus. The half-goat, half-demon monster, has rejoined the game as a brand-new Winterfest 2023 boss, along with three Krampus-specific quests to complete.

Players have been finding it tricky to find the location of the Christmas legend across the Island to get his present stash and save Winterfest 2023, so here’s exactly how to find Krampus in Fortnite.

Where is Krampus in Fortnite?

To find Krampus in Fortnite, you will need to head over to the Cliffside Lodge, which is located southeast of the map, just below the Hazy Hillside POI at the very bottom of the Island.

Once you arrive, you will soon find a dark-colored log cabin covered in snow on the hillside, where Krampus lives. See his exact exact location on the Chapter 5 Season 1 map below.

Epic Games You can find Krampus at the bottom of Hazy Hillside, south-east of the map.

The NPC boss will be roaming around the Cliffside Lodge, where just like the other bosses around the map, as soon as he sees you, he will immediately try and attack you.

In order to eliminate him, we would recommend you first gather a strong arsenal of weapons and plenty of ammo, otherwise, you could soon find yourself back in the lobby or fleeing for resources.

If you successfully eliminate Krampus, you will have completed the “Help eliminate Krampus to save Winterfest” quest, where you will then receive 15,000 XP and a Rare Chest will spawn in-game.

How to use Sneaky Snowmando near Krampus in Fortnite

To use a Sneaky Snowmando near Krampus, you will need to find a Sneaky Snowmando disguise, where once found you can then throw the disguise on the first floor of the Cliffside Lodge, where Krampus will be, and then hide inside of it.

Epic Games / Perfect Score Cliffside Lodge location, where Krampus can be found in Fortnite.

You can find a Sneaky Snowmando disguise as floor loot nearby, or by purchasing it straight from the NPC Leelah at Stormy Station, which is close by to Hazy Hillside, for 100 Gold Bars.

If successful, you will have completed the “Use a Sneaky Snowmando prop disguise near Krampus and his present stash” quest, where you will then receive 15,000 XP.

How to deploy a beacon at Krampus’s present stash in Fortnite

To deploy a beacon at Krampus’s present stash, you will find his heap of presents located outside of his lodge, where you can then go up to it and press your interaction button to start it.

Be careful of your surroundings before you attempt this, we would recommend eliminating Krampus and looking out for any nearby players, as this location has instantly become a hot spot.

If successful, you will have completed the “Deploy a beacon at Krampus’s present stash for the Ship It! Express team” quest, where you will then receive 15,000 XP.

That’s everything you need to know about where Krampus is in Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

