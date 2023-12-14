All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 challenges and rewards

Another holiday season, another Winterfest has arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale, bringing with it some new challenges and merry rewards that you can get. Here’s how to get them all.

Seasonal and Holiday updates in Fortnite are always an exciting time of the year for players as the game brings festivities to the Battle Royale island with some free rewards and XP up for grabs. Winterfest is one such update that the player base always looks forward to as everything is themed around the Christmas holidays.

This time around Winterfest 2023 brings back the Santa-themed Battle Bus, Christmas decor around the map, free gifts for players to claim and more items from past iterations. As always, the Winterfest quests are also back that players can now complete to get all the rewards.

Here are all the Fortnite Winterfest 2023 challenges and rewards associated with each of them.

Contents

Epic Games All the Winterfest 2023 quests are now active in the game.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Quests

Here are all the Winterfest Quests and associated rewards with each quest:

Hit opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher (3) (7) (15) (30) – 15,000 XP for each stage

Land in a snowy region in different matches (2) (4) (6) (8) – 15,000 XP for each stage

Damage enemy players with thrown items in the Ship It! Express LTM (300) – 15,000 XP

Land from the bus at Winterburg and finish in the top 20 players (1) – 15,000 XP

Travel distance while sliding continuously with Icy Feet (50) – 15,000 XP

Travel distance in the air using the Icy Grappler (200) – 15,000 XP

Talk to Characters to receive free items (3) – 15,000 XP

Assist in searching Winterfest Present containers found around the map (5) – 15,000 XP

Consume Snowy Floppers or hide in a Sneaky Snowmando (3) – 15,000 XP

Emote on a dance floor (1) – 15,000 XP

Damage opponents while in a snowy region (250) (700) (1500) (2500) – 15,000 XP for each stage

Travel distance while sprinting (1000) – 15,000 XP

Get headshots on enemy players (30) – 15,000 XP

Restore health or gain shields (300) – 15,000 XP

Light off a firework (1) – 15,000 XP

Witness the ball drop for New Years (1) – 15,000 XP

Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (20000) – 15,000 XP

Ship It! Express Snapshot Quests

Here are all the Winterfest Quests related to Ship It! Express LTM and Battle Royale, along with their rewards:

Visit a Ship It! Express location (1) – 15,000 XP

Investigate stolen present stashes (3) – 15,000 XP

Visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the floating loot island appears (1) – 15,000 XP

Talk to Holiday Boxy about the stolen boxes (1) – 15,000 XP

Destroy hacked Ship It! Express Drones at Hot Spots (3) – 15,000 XP

Use a Sneaky Snowmando prop disguise near Krampus and his present stash (1) – 15,000 XP

Deploy a beacon at Krampus’s present stash for the Ship It! Express team (1) – 15,000 XP

Help eliminate Krampus to save Winterfest (1) – 15,000 XP

Collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt. Winter (1) – 15,000 XP

Deliver packages to their rightful destinations (3) – 15,000 XP

Place festive snow creatures (3) – 15,000 XP

Emote with Holiday Boxy or Sgt. Winter (1) – 15,000 XP

Epic Games You can unlock the free pickaxe by completing Bonus Quests.

Winterfest 2023 Bonus Goals and rewards

Here are the Winterfest 2023 Bonus Goals and the free rewards you can get upon completing them:

Complete Winterfest Quests (19) – Snowball Smasher Pickaxe

Complete the Ship It! Express Snapshot Questline (1) – Level Up Token

When does Winterfest 2023 end?

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 event will be live from December 14, 2023 at 9 A.M. ET till January 2, 2024 at 9 A.M. ET.

Once the event concludes you’ll not be able to complete quests or claim any free gifts tied to the event. So make sure to log in everyday to claim each free gift and complete those quests to level up faster.

That’s everything you need to know about Winterfest 2023 Quests and Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. We’ve got plenty of other tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

