How to play Ship It! Express LTM in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

The latest edition of Winterfest brings a brand new Limited Time Mode (LTM) called Ship It! Express to Fortnite. Here’s what it’s all about and how you can easily play the game mode to complete quests.

Fortnite’s ecosystem is growing each year, with the new Chapter 5 bringing three new permanent experiences – LEGO Fortnite, Festival and Rocket Racing. Some might say that these are an indication for a stepping stone for Fortnite into the metaverse genre.

However in the earlier days of the Battle Royale title, LTMs were a huge deal for players as they arrived with special updates or events within Fortnite. Now with the Winterfest 2023 update when players were only expecting a set of challenges and free gifts, Epic Games dropped an exciting LTM called Ship It! Express that players can enjoy.

In the game, only every throwable item to ever exist in Fortnite is available as loot and players need to be the last man standing in a classic Battle Royale setting. Here’s how you can play it.

Epic Games The LTM can easily be accessed from the discover screen.

How to play Ship It! Express LTM in Fortnite

Ship It! Express LTM is now live in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 playlist menu. In order to play the mode, follow these steps:

Click the Search button on the top bar. Type Ship It! in the search bar and hit Enter. You can also scroll down to experiences under Epic Games category and locate the LTM. Once the LTM screen is up, click on Select. Now you can either load up into the LTM solo while selecting No Fill or random teammates in Fill mode. And you’re done! Ready Up to experience the unique LTM during Winterfest 2023.

However, it is recommended that you play with your teammates as you need backup to toss throwables like Clingers, Firefly Jars, Stink Bombs, Grenades and more continuously at your opponents. Survive through storm circles till the end and achieve a merry Victory Royale with your team.

The LTM will be active until Winterfest ends on January, 2, 2024 at 9 AM ET. So make sure to make the most of it while it’s live in Fortnite.

That’s everything you need to know about how to play the Ship It! Express LTM in Fortnite Winterfest 2023. For more about Fortnite, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

