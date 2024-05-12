GamingFortnite

Fortnite players call for updates to old & outdated anime skins

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring anime skins in Fortnite.Epic Games

Seeing the newly released Fortnite My Hero Academia skins, some players have pointed out that old anime skins should be updated to have a better look.

Aside from collaborations with popular TV shows, movies, and celebrities, Fortnite has been known to bring anime skins to the game.

The most noticeable thing about anime skins, however, is that they have a different look than most skins with a 3D appearance in-game. 

Anime skins have a cell-shaded look with an outlined body. And it’s the same case with other animated series skins, such as Rick and Morty or Family Guy. 

But now that the My Hero Academia skins‘ newest line has just dropped, fans have noticed something significantly different. 

With a side-by-side image of Ochaco, who’s part of the collab’s first wave released in 2022, and Himiko Toga from the latest League of Villains bundle, one user wrote on X, “Makes you WISH they would go back and redo the older ones like the Naruto ones or the first wave of DBZ skins.”

While it’s no secret that recent Fortnite skins have more detail compared to older ones, this is especially noticeable in cell-shaded skins. 

Following this, one person suggested that Fortnite update Goku’s skin from the Dragon Ball Z collab; “Bro, they need to redo Goku and Vegeta. Like wtf, Goku Black looks more like Goku than Goku.”

Also regarding the Dragon Ball Z collab released in 2022, one person suggested that Vegeta gets an update, solely because “Vegeta only looks like Vegeta from an angle.”

“Literally because why can I not see Ochaco’s nose or why does Naruto and Sakura look botched,” mentioned another.

“I need them to redo Naruto because they did my boy so unfathomably dirty,” suggested a different user.

It’s unknown if these skins will get updated in the future, but if there’s going to be a new wave from previous anime collabs, it’s likely they’ll get the same or even better treatment.

About The Author

Michelle Cornelia

Michelle is a Games Writer at Dexerto. She has previously written for Attack of the Fanboy, Pocket Gamer, and GameWatcher. As a multiplayer enthusiast, she enjoys playing FPS, Battle Royale, and MMORPG games in her free time. You can reach out to her at michelle.cornelia@dexerto.com

