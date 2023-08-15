Where to find Job Boards in Fortnite & how to use them

Job Boards are a new method for earning gold bars in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Here’s how you can find and use them in the game if you’re looking for one to complete a job for a quest.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is coming to a conclusion, and players are attempting to complete the game’s final set of quests and challenges in order to earn some extra XP, unlock rewards, and finish their Battle Pass. While weekly quests have concluded with the final Week 9 challenges, the Break The Curse quests for Jujutsu Kaisen are still ongoing.

One of the challenges in the Grade 2 questline requires players complete jobs in Fortnite using Job Boards. For those unfamiliar, Job Boards are a replacement for the classic Bounty Boards that reward players with gold bars for accomplishing a quick task during their Battle Royale gameplay.

These boards are spread across the Chapter 4 Season 3 map, allowing players to simply complete the quest by traveling to one. However, if you don’t know where to find or use one, here’s a guide to help you with that.

Where to find Job Boards in Fortnite

Job Boards are readily accessible near all named locations and POIs (except Rumble Ruins) on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 island. Even though their locations are typically not marked on the mini-map, players can readily find one by moving around a POI.

Fortnite.GG Job Boards can be found all over the Chapter 4 Season 3 island.

Nonetheless, if you’re still having difficulty locating a Job Board on the Fortnite island, you may refer to the map provided by FortniteGG, which depicts all the spots where you can find one. Simply land at one of the marked locations, and the Job Board will be visible and available for you to use.

How to use a Job Board in Fortnite

The process of using a Bounty Board and a Job Board is very similar. Find one on the map up top, and then just approach it.

You can access the Job Boards menu by pressing the Interact key once you are there. After interacting with the board, you will be given the option of completing one of three jobs in exchange for gold bars.

Epic Games Players have three options to choose from Job Boards in Fortnite.

The three jobs available via Job Board are – Scavenging (Search chests), Exploration (Visit Locations), and Bounty (Eliminate Enemy Players). Completing any one of the three jobs will reward you with 100 Gold Bars.

As soon as you begin a job you can either provide or request assistance from your teammates in order to complete the job within a limited time. The timer starts as soon as you accept the job and is displayed on your screen until the job is complete.

After completing a job, you will receive gold bars and be able to begin a new task from the same or a different Job Board on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 island.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about where to find Job Boards in Fortnite and how to use them.

