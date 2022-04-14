All Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Looking for Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2? We’ve got a map with all of them marked on it to help you find them.

Gold Bars are an essential in-game currency in Fortnite, as saving them up will allow you to purchase powerful Exotic weapons and upgrade the rarity of your existing weapons to give you the edge in battle.

One of the best ways to earn Gold Bars is to accept a Bounty from a Bounty Board. Doing this will mark an opponent’s estimated location on the map, and it’s up to you to find and eliminate them for a reward.

You’ll also need to accept a Bounty from a Bounty Board to complete one of the weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, so we’ve got a list of all of their locations to help you earn that XP.

Where to find Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Bounty Boards are located all over the Fortnite map, but you’ll have the best luck finding one by visiting any POI or major landmark and searching around, often near the entrance to the location.

Some of the best places you can go to find Bounty Boards are the Seven Outposts around the edges of the map, as these don’t get much footfall and you might have an easier time finding your target.

You can see every Bounty Board location marked on the map below:

How to accept a Bounty from a Bounty Board in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a Bounty Board in Fortnite, accepting a Bounty is as simple as approaching it and interacting with it. Double confirm that you want to accept the Bounty, and your challenge will begin.

That’s enough to complete this challenge, but if you want to follow through with the Bounty, you’ll need to track the yellow circle on the map and search that area until you find your target and eliminate them.

Be aware that your target will know that you’ve got a Bounty on them, and as you get closer to them they’ll be warned that you’re nearby. They won’t know your location, though, so a stealthy approach is still best.

That's everything you need to know about Bounty Board locations!

