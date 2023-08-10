Fortnite players celebrate big change to Capture Points

Recently, Epic Games deployed a hotfix for Fortnite that significantly altered Capture Points on the Chapter 4 Season 3 island. After the change was implemented, players took to social media to express their appreciation. Here is what has occurred so far.

Capture Points were added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players a new method to claim loot on the island. These are positioned at all POIs across the entire map.

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players can travel to a Capture Point and stand in the designated area for several seconds to claim loot consisting of weapons and consumables. The majority of the loot fallen upon capturing a Capture Point is Rare or Epic in rarity. The only Capture Point that delivers a Mythic-enhanced Drum Shotgun and Slurp Juice is located on the loot island.

Epic Games Capture Points have received a major change similar to Reboot Vans in the game.

While Capture Points are convenient methods to obtain loot, players have been dissatisfied with the amount of time it takes to claim one, which eats into their match time. Consequently, some of them prefer to completely avoid it.

Epic Games has recently implemented a hotfix that significantly reduces the amount of time required to claim Capture Points in order to resolve this issue. The community responded as follows.

Epic Games reduce time to claim Capture Points in Fortnite

According to Fortnite content creator Happy Power, Epic Games made a significant change to Capture Points in Chapter 4 Season 3’s most recent hotfix. Similar to revives and Reboot Vans, you will now be able to secure them faster based on the number of players assisting.

Here’s how much time it will take now to claim a Capture Point on the Fortnite island:

1 player: 45 seconds

2 players: 25 seconds

3 players: 18 seconds

4 players: 15 seconds

As soon as the news spread on social media, players began entering the game to experience the change for themselves and praising the developers for the same. One such player commented, “Glad about this, maybe my team mates will actually spread apart less”.

Another one chimed in, “Finally I been talking about this being a idea for awhile glad it’s a reality now”. On the other hand players who thought the change came in too late added, “Should’ve been like that from the start”.

While there has been no official announcement from Epic on their social media accounts or website, players will notice the change if they travel to a nearby Capture Point with their teammates to claim it immediately and share the loot.