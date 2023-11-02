Can you preload OG Fortnite map return in Chapter 4?

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season OG will revisit the Chapter 1 Season 5 map on November 3, but will players be able to preload?

Epic Games plans on rereleasing Fortnite’s classic map from Chapter 1 Season 5 in the upcoming season. As such, the anticipation for Chapter 4 Season OG is through the roof for longtime fans riding the nostalgia train.

Notably, players can expect POIs like the Tilted Towers to return. Epic hasn’t confirmed the other POIs that will feature on the OG map, though leaks from dataminers point to the likes of Lazy Links, Dusty Divot, and Greasing Grove making a comeback.

Of course, the user base is especially interested in when they’ll be able to dive into the classic content. Fortunately, that much has been made abundantly clear.

Will Fortnite’s OG map return in Chapter 4 be available to preload?

No, preloading will not be available for the OG map. But Fortnite players should keep an eye out for downtimes so they’ll know when to hop into the experience once Chapter 4 Season OG arrives on Friday, November 3.

In Twitter/X post, Fortnite Status confirmed when downtime will commence. On November 3, U.S. residents on Pacific Time can expect downtime to begin at 12:00 AM. Meanwhile, this phase will start at 2:00 AM CT and 3:00 AM ET.

For UK residents, downtime commences on November 3 at 7:00 AM. Users operating on Tokyo, Japan and Sydney, Australia times should anticipate the phase to kick off at 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM, respectively.

Typically, downtime in Fortnite can last anywhere between three to four hours.

That’s all we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG’s launch schedule for now. For more on the ever-popular battle royale and all things related to the OG map return, be sure to check out our Fortnite hub.

