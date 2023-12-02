When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 downtime begin? Release times across all regions

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is rapidly approaching, and players can’t wait to see what the update will bring to the game. Here’s when we can expect the global rollout of the update and when we can expect downtime to commence.

Fortnite players have been loving Chapter 4 Season OG and were left upset that things could be changing after the Eminem “The Big Bang” event.

That is until leaks surfaced teasing the collaborations with Family Guy and LEGO in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and now the excitement is at an all-time high as Epic Games promises that “all things as you know them” will evolve.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is when we can expect downtime to begin in different timezones.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 downtime details

The Eminem “The Big Bang” Fortnite event starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST, on December, 2, with the event lasting an estimated 15 minutes. Therefore, we can expect downtime to begin after the event ends at 11:15 AM PT / 2:15 PM ET / 7:15 PM BST.

Here’s a complete list of when this downtime is expected to get underway across several other time zones:

Mountain Time (US & Mexico): 12:15 PM

Central Time (US): 1:15 PM

Brazil Time: 4:15 pm

UTC: 7:15 PM

UK & Portugal Time: 7:15 PM

Germany & Italy Time: 8:15 PM

Egypt Time: 9:15 PM

Russia Time: 10:15 PM

UAE Time (Middle East): 11: 15 PM

India Time: 12:45 AM

Singapore & China Time: 3:15 AM

Japan Time: 4:15 AM

Australia Time: 6:15 AM

New Zealand Time: 8:15 AM

Those are all the time zones when the downtime for Chapter 5 Season 1 should commence.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is titled Underground.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release times for all regions

Currently, there’s no telling exactly when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will go live. As always with big Fortnite updates, the exact duration of the downtime is unknown.

Article continues after ad

Due to the large file size of this update and the amount of new content being added, we can probably expect the servers to take longer to come back online than the regular 3-4 hours. So, expect them to go live around 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET / 11 PM BST, December, 3.

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep you updated with the latest downtime details as soon as more info is revealed.

So there you have it – all you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 downtime. For more stuff on the new season, check out our other guide content:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad