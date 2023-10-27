Fortnite players ‘going home’ as Chapter 1 return date announced

Epic Games has officially announced that players will return to Chapter 1 for next Fortnite season. Epic also announced a release date for the same, providing players who are eager to return home with additional info. Here’s how the community reacted.

Since the past few days, the Fortnite community has been abuzz about players returning to the original Chapter 1 map in the upcoming season. With Kado Thorne’s Time Machine located on the current Chapter 4 Season 4 island and the release date for Chapter 1 Season 5 displaying on it, players anticipated the possibility.

In recent weeks, content creators and streamers have also received various items from the Chapter 1 era, lending credence to this rumor regarding the Season 5 theme. However, Fortnite has now released the first official teaser for the upcoming season, and fans of the popular Battle Royale game are excited.

Here is the content of the announcement and the community’s reaction to it.

Next Fortnite season to send players back home to Chapter 1

Fortnite has now posted an official teaser for the next Fortnite season on their X account which says, “Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1….see you soon 11.3.2023”, followed by a hashtag that says FortniteOG.

When Chapter 4 Season 4 concludes on November 3, 2023, players will return to the Chapter 1 map with the new Sprint and Mantle abilities for the next season. In addition, the hashtag FortniteOG refers to the original island that fans of the game have adored since they first played, and now that it’s finally returning, they are eager to return home.

One such fan said, “We’re going home boys!”. Another one chimed in, “Thank you! This is going to be Epic!” Content creators like CourageJD and NickEh30 also dropped in their comments showing their excitement to return back to the OG map.

While there are rumors about what players can expect from the return of Fortnite OG, Mark Rein, Co-Founder of Epic Games earlier confirmed a Rewind theme in an X post which made players hopeful for an epic return to Chapter 1.