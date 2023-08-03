Leaked Fortnite racing mode compared to Mario Kart with new drifting mechanic

Insiders have shared new information about Fortnite’s leaked racing mode, which will reportedly feature mechanics similar to Mario Kart.

Leaks about Fortnite’s unannounced racing LTM began surfacing several weeks ago, with early details teasing jump/boost abilities and maps set on the ground and in the clouds.

More recent rumors hinted at a host of features for the LTM, including a Death Race mode, 12 casual maps, time trials, and a unique Battle Pass offering.

While Epic Games remains mum on the matter, another batch of details have hit the web. Apparently, Fortnite players are in for a Mario Kart-style treat whenever the mode actually goes live.

Fortnite racing mode leaks tease drifting mechanics and more

Twitter user NotJulesDev counts as one leaker who’s sat at the center of Fortnite’s racing LTM leaks. The latest info from NotJulesDev claims environmental effects like ice and mud will impact car handling.

Vehicles will also receive a brand-new drifting mechanic that activates “turbo boost,” the leaker said. Similar to Mario Kart, players who start driving before the race begins will earn a “headstart boost.”

Based on what they know, so far, NotJulesDev posits that “Epic is aiming for chaotic racing rather than something like Gran Turismo.”

HYPEX summarised the leak’s key points in the following Twitter post:

Reportedly, Epic is fueling Fortnite’s racing mode with a bit of Rocket League DNA, too. The thread from NotJulesDev additionally claims players will be able to perform air tricks, not unlike the vehicle-based soccer game. Plus, the title’s classic Octane ride will appear as a playable option in the mode.

Responses to both posts suggest longtime Fortnite fans cannot wait to get their hands on the limited-time mode. When the crew at Epic Games will finally lift the veil on its plans is anyone’s guess, though.