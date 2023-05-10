Fortnite leaker claims LEGO mode is in the works with “unique enemies”

A Fortnite leaker claims Epic Games is producing a LEGO mode, possibly for UEFN, that will feature “unique enemies.”

LEGO and Fortnite collaborations have already happened on more than one occasion, thanks to LEGO sets modeled after the Battle Bus, purple llama, and so on.

But while Fortnite has entered the world of LEGO several times over, the reverse has yet to occur. As of yet, there is no official way to stack colorful bricks on Fortnite Island.

That much could change in the near future, though, should recently leaked details prove accurate.

Leak suggests a LEGO mode may be in the works for Fortnite

Reliable Fortnite leaker GMatrixGames recently shared details suggesting LEGO content will arrive in-game at some point.

Whatever the new collaboration entails will allegedly involve “unique” enemy NPCs, “custom UI elements,” and content simply referred to as “Adventures.” Another leaker, HYPEX, posits the LEGO-branded mode will be created in the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

Neither Epic Games nor LEGO has addressed any of the above claims. As always, then, Fortnite fans should take the information with a grain of salt.

Either way, some fans have cast doubt on the theory that Fortnite’s LEGO “mode” will exist in UEFN. Wrote one user beneath the HYPEX post, “Doubt they’re using uefn, most likely it’s just an actual thing made in unreal with custom tools and shi**, from everything we’ve seen.”

Whatever this supposed collab turns into, it’s clear Epic and LEGO have already captured the imaginations of players.

For now, though, Fortnite faithful patiently await the release of Chapter 4 Season 3, which is rumored to feature an overgrown biome and desert theme.